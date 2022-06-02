Demand for Hand Sanitizer to Surpass US$ 3.13 Bn by 2031 End – Fact.MR Concludes in a Latest Study

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Hand Sanitizer market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Hand Sanitizer

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Hand Sanitizer. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Hand Sanitizer Market across various industries and regions.

As per Fact.MR’s analysis, the hand sanitizer market is likely to garner a value of US$ 1.6 Bn in 2021. Key players are sensing opportunities and relying on innovations, product development, and maintaining standardized quality to gain major market shares. The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened awareness regarding hand hygiene, prompting the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% by exceeding a market value of US$ 3.13 Bn.

Fact.MR’s report forecasts the global hand sanitizer market to exceed a market value of US$ 3.13 Bn by registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021-2031. The COVID-19 pandemic has played a major role in upscaling the importance and sales of hand sanitizers in the past year alone.

Between 2016 and 2020, the hand sanitizer market expanded at a CAGR of 5%. By 2021-end, sales are expected to reach US$ 1.6 Bn. Increased emphasis on personal and community hygiene spiked demand for hand sanitizers at an exponential rate since the onset of COVID-19. Initial demand-supply gaps led to a contraction in global revenues, which was soon offset as manufacturers enhanced their production capacities.

Key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Hand Sanitizer Market.

Key Segments Covered

Product Foaming Hand Sanitizers Foaming Instant Hand Sanitizer Instant Hand Sanitizer Gel Spray Hand Sanitizer

Content Alcohol Based Hand Sanitizer Upto 60% Content Above 60% Content Non-Alcohol Based Hand Sanitizer

Active Ingredient Ethanol or Ethyl Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Benzalkonium Chloride Hand Sanitizer Isopropyl Hand Sanitizer

Packaging Hand Sanitizers in Flip-Flop Bottles Hand Sanitizers in Pump Bottles Hand Sanitizers in Dispensing Packets Hand Sanitizers in Jars/Cans

End Use Hand Sanitizers for Institutional Use Hospitals & Healthcare Offices/Commercial Foodservice Food Processing Schools & Universities Manufacturing & Industrial Hospitality Grocery, Convenience & Retail Others Hand Sanitizer for Household Use

Pack Size Hand Sanitizers Below 100 ml Hand Sanitizers from 101 ml – 300 ml Hand Sanitizers from 301 ml – 500 ml Hand Sanitizers from 501 ml & Above

Sales Channel Hand Sanitizer Sales via Direct Channels Hand Sanitizer Sales via Indirect Channels Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets Specialty Stores Multi-Brand Stores Discount Stores Independent Departmental Stores Online Retailers Other Sales Channels



Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are focusing on developing partnerships to widen their product portfolio and offering advanced products to enhance their market share in the global market. For instance:

In 2020, Reckitt Benckiser partnered with a leading e-commerce platform Jumia in Africa. With this partnership, the company will supply its hygiene products such as soap bars, sanitizers, disinfectants, and liquid hand washes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In 2019, Kimberly Clark partnered with APIC (Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology) to support international infection prevention. This partnership took place to increase awareness about combating infection worldwide.

In 2019, GOJO Industries and Three Rivers Energy announced a strategic ethanol partnership to enhance its manufacturing capacity for PURELL.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By content, alcohol-based hand sanitizer expected to expand at over 6.5% CAGR.

Pump bottle sanitizers to register noteworthy expansion, reaching US$ 1.1 Bn by 2031

Instant hand sanitizer gels to emerge as top selling, expanding at over 7% CAGR

Ethanol based sanitizers to surge in popularity, generating over 3 out of 5 sales

Hospitals & healthcare to be primary end users of hand sanitizers, accounting for over 50% demand

Hand sanitizer industry expected to yield 28% revenue throughout the U.S

India to be the largest market in South Asia, accounting for 1/5th of the revenue

“The COVID-19 pandemic has laid emphasis on hand hygiene. In addition, the easy usability factor of hand sanitizers will propel the use of the same.” says a Fact.MR analyst

