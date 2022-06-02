Demand for Hand Sanitizer to Surpass US$ 3.13 Bn by 2031 End – Fact.MR Concludes in a Latest Study

Posted on 2022-06-02 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Hand Sanitizer market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Hand Sanitizer

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Hand Sanitizer. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Hand Sanitizer Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4705

As per Fact.MR’s analysis, the hand sanitizer market is likely to garner a value of US$ 1.6 Bn in 2021. Key players are sensing opportunities and relying on innovations, product development, and maintaining standardized quality to gain major market shares. The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened awareness regarding hand hygiene, prompting the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% by exceeding a market value of US$ 3.13 Bn.

Fact.MR’s report forecasts the global hand sanitizer market to exceed a market value of US$ 3.13 Bn by registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021-2031. The COVID-19 pandemic has played a major role in upscaling the importance and sales of hand sanitizers in the past year alone.

Between 2016 and 2020, the hand sanitizer market expanded at a CAGR of 5%. By 2021-end, sales are expected to reach US$ 1.6 Bn. Increased emphasis on personal and community hygiene spiked demand for hand sanitizers at an exponential rate since the onset of COVID-19. Initial demand-supply gaps led to a contraction in global revenues, which was soon offset as manufacturers enhanced their production capacities.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Hand Sanitizer, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Hand Sanitizer Market.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4705

Key Segments Covered

  • Product
    • Foaming Hand Sanitizers
    • Foaming Instant Hand Sanitizer
    • Instant Hand Sanitizer Gel
    • Spray Hand Sanitizer
  • Content
    • Alcohol Based Hand Sanitizer
      • Upto 60% Content
      • Above 60% Content
    • Non-Alcohol Based Hand Sanitizer
  • Active Ingredient
    • Ethanol or Ethyl Alcohol Hand Sanitizer
    • Benzalkonium Chloride Hand Sanitizer
    • Isopropyl Hand Sanitizer
  • Packaging
    • Hand Sanitizers in Flip-Flop Bottles
    • Hand Sanitizers in Pump Bottles
    • Hand Sanitizers in Dispensing Packets
    • Hand Sanitizers in Jars/Cans
  • End Use
    • Hand Sanitizers for Institutional Use
      • Hospitals & Healthcare
      • Offices/Commercial
      • Foodservice
      • Food Processing
      • Schools & Universities
      • Manufacturing & Industrial
      • Hospitality
      • Grocery, Convenience & Retail
      • Others
    • Hand Sanitizer for Household Use
  • Pack Size
    • Hand Sanitizers Below 100 ml
    • Hand Sanitizers from 101 ml – 300 ml
    • Hand Sanitizers from 301 ml – 500 ml
    • Hand Sanitizers from 501 ml & Above
  • Sales Channel
    • Hand Sanitizer Sales via Direct Channels
    • Hand Sanitizer Sales via Indirect Channels
      • Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets
      • Specialty Stores
      • Multi-Brand Stores
      • Discount Stores
      • Independent Departmental Stores
      • Online Retailers
      • Other Sales Channels

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4705

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are focusing on developing partnerships to widen their product portfolio and offering advanced products to enhance their market share in the global market. For instance:

  • In 2020, Reckitt Benckiser partnered with a leading e-commerce platform Jumia in Africa. With this partnership, the company will supply its hygiene products such as soap bars, sanitizers, disinfectants, and liquid hand washes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
  • In 2019, Kimberly Clark partnered with APIC (Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology) to support international infection prevention. This partnership took place to increase awareness about combating infection worldwide.
  • In 2019, GOJO Industries and Three Rivers Energy announced a strategic ethanol partnership to enhance its manufacturing capacity for PURELL.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • By content, alcohol-based hand sanitizer expected to expand at over 6.5% CAGR.
  • Pump bottle sanitizers to register noteworthy expansion, reaching US$ 1.1 Bn by 2031
  • Instant hand sanitizer gels to emerge as top selling, expanding at over 7% CAGR
  • Ethanol based sanitizers to surge in popularity, generating over 3 out of 5 sales
  • Hospitals & healthcare to be primary end users of hand sanitizers, accounting for over 50% demand
  • Hand sanitizer industry expected to yield 28% revenue throughout the U.S
  • India to be the largest market in South Asia, accounting for 1/5th of the revenue

 “The COVID-19 pandemic has laid emphasis on hand hygiene. In addition, the easy usability factor of hand sanitizers will propel the use of the same.” says a Fact.MR analyst

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556693095/advancements-in-the-technology-of-avionics-propels-the-business-aircraft-manufacturing-industry

Key Question answered in the survey of Hand Sanitizer market report:

  • Sales and Demand of Hand Sanitizer
  • Growth of Hand Sanitizer Market
  • Market Analysis of Hand Sanitizer
  • Market Insights of Hand Sanitizer
  • Key Drivers Impacting the Hand Sanitizer market
  • Which are the Key drivers impacted by Hand Sanitizer market
  • Restraints Shaping Market Growth
  • Market Survey of Hand Sanitizer

More Valuable Insights on Hand Sanitizer Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Hand Sanitizer, Sales and Demand of Hand Sanitizer, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Consumer Goods:

Carton Erecting Machinery Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Vertical Form Fill Seal Baggers Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

UV Fluorescing Ink Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Email: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution