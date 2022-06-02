Ice Hockey Helmets Market: Mounting Popularity of Ice Hockey in Developed Regions to Drive Demand – Fact.MR Study

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Ice Hockey Helmets market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Ice Hockey Helmets

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Ice Hockey Helmets. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Ice Hockey Helmets Market across various industries and regions.

The global Ice Hockey Helmets market is set to witness significant growth, as a result of high popularity of ice hockey in developed regions and emergence of new market opportunities in Asia Pacific.

Growth prospects of the Ice Hockey Helmets market remain more consolidated in North America and Europe, owing to a large number of players in these regions. This growth is further attributable to changing trends in the sports industry and increasing number of ice hockey clubs and ice rinks.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Ice Hockey Helmets, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Ice Hockey Helmets Market.

Ice Hockey Helmets Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the Ice Hockey Helmets market with detailed segmentation on the basis of equipment, buyer, sales channel, and key regions.

Equipment

Ice Skates

Helmets

Stick

Protective Gear

Apparel

Other

Buyer

Individual

Institutional

Promotional

Sales Channel

Independent Sports Outlet

Franchised Sports Outlet

Ice Hockey Product Stores

Modem Trade Channel

Online Sales Channel

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia& Oceania

MEA

“This taxonomy prepared is confidential and intended exclusively for the individual or entity with whom it is being shared. Reading, disseminating, distributing, or copying this to any party other than addressee(s) is unauthorized and prohibited.”

5 Key Projections on Future of Global Ice Hockey Helmets Market

Based on end-users, individual and institutional segments will remain lucrative in the global market for Ice Hockey Helmets over the forecast period. Online sales channel will exhibit the highest CAGR in the market through 2022. Ice Hockey Helmets sales in franchised sports outlet, and direct to customer brand outlet are expected to exhibit a parallel expansion at similar CAGRs through 2022. Franchised sports outlet are expected to remain comparatively more lucrative than direct to customer brand outlet over the forecast period. Ice skates are expected to remain the most attractive product in the global Ice Hockey Helmets market. Sales of ice skates are anticipated to reach nearly US$ 470 Mn in revenues by 2022-end. In addition, sales of skating helmets will exhibit the fastest expansion in the market through 2022. The Ice Hockey Helmets market in the Middle East & Africa (MEA) is expected to witness a sluggish expansion during 2017 to 2022. Europe’s Ice Hockey Helmets market will create absolute dollar opportunity of around US$ 25 Mn between 2017 and 2022. North America will continue to be the largest market for Ice Hockey Helmets, in terms of revenues. Fact.MR’s report profiles key players actively participating in the market during this 5-year period, which include Don Simmons Sports, Inc., Sport Maska Inc., Montreal-Tackla Hockey Company, Easton Hockey, Inc., Bauer Hockey, Inc., Roces Srl, Franklin Sports Inc., Graf Skates AG, Sherwood Athletics Group Inc., and New Balance, Inc.

The Analyst’s Viewpoint

“The Ice Hockey Helmets market will continue to witness strong growth, as an aftereffect of mounting sports popularity in North America, Europe and emerging market in Asia Pacific. However, a halt in production and social distancing requirements induced by the COVID-19 pandemic are presenting significant challenges for market players in 2020.”

