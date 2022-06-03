Demand For Low Voltage Motors Industry Is Slated To Expand Nearly 2x Throughout 2021-2031| Fact.MR Forecasts

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ —

In 2018, demand for low voltage motors surpassed US$ 25 Bn, growing at a Y-o-Y growth rate of 8.8% in 2019. After emerging from the recessionary downturn induced by COVID-19, sales are expected to be valued at US$ 36.6 Bn by the end of 2021. Long-term growth prospects appear highly optimistic, with an anticipated revenue share of US$ 70.6 Bn as of 2031. Overall, the industry is slated to expand nearly 2x throughout the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Prominent Key players of the Low voltage motors market survey report:

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

WEG Industries

Nidec Corporation

General Electric Company (GE)

Toshiba Corporation

Hyosung Corporation

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Shangdong Huali Electric Motor Group Co. Ltd.

Regal Rexnord Corporation

TECO Electric & Machinery Co. Ltd.

Key Segments Covered

Efficiency Class IE 1 Low Voltage Motors IE 2 Low Voltage Motors IE 3 Low Voltage Motors IE 4 Low Voltage Motors DC Low Voltage Motors Others Low Voltage Motors

Sector Commercial HVAC Low Voltage Motors F&B Manufacturing Low Voltage Motors Mining Low Voltage Motors Utilities Low Voltage Motors Other Sectors Low Voltage Motors

Application Low Voltage Compressors Low Voltage Pumps & Fans Low Voltage Conveyors Low Voltage Crushers Low Voltage Extruders Other Applications

Capacity 0.75 – 2.1 kW Low Voltage Motors 7.4 kW Low Voltage Motors 7.5 – 45 kW Low Voltage Motors 46 – 75 kW Low Voltage Motors 76 – 110 kW Low Voltage Motors 111 – 375 kW Low Voltage Motors > 375 kW Low Voltage Motors



