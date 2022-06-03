Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Overview, SWOT Analysis and Current Scenario till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, June 03, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Viral Vectors And Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Industry Overview

The global viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market size was valued at USD 2.87 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.71% from 2022 to 2030.

Viral vectors are tools for delivering genetic material into cells. Viruses have developed specific systems for transporting their DNA inside the cells they infect. Furthermore, retrovirus, adenovirus, lentivirus, herpes simplex virus, and others are among the viral vectors which can be employed to transfer genetic material into the genetic composition of cells.

The viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market saw a lucrative opportunity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the market players are shifting their business focus toward the development of viral vectors for the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. Viral vectors are commonly employed tools used in the discovery and development of vaccines against SARS-CoV-2. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged investment in this space in search of a vaccine as viral vector-based vaccines can be manufactured and designed relatively quickly with the use of the same building blocks. For instance, Companies such as Johnson and Johnson/Janssen (J&J); AstraZeneca/University of Oxford; Gamaleya Research Institute; and CanSino Biologics have developed viral vector-based vaccines.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Viral Vectors And Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market

The market for viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing is growing due to the increasing prevalence of target ailments and diseases and the efficacy of viral vectors in gene therapy delivery. This increase is aided by continued research into viral vector-based cell and gene therapies, as well as financing for gene therapy advancement. In addition, an increase in the number of gene therapy-based discovery programs initiated by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies is expected to drive the demand for scalable production of gene therapy vectors.

A rising number of patients opting for gene therapy is driving the global market. Due to a surge in gene therapy development, demand for plasmid DNA is skyrocketing. Thus, Adeno-associated virus (AAV), lentivirus, and other viral vector systems require pDNA (Plasmid DNA) to be manufactured. In addition, several genetic illnesses and infectious diseases are on the rise in different areas of the globe. For instance, as per UNAIDS data, 38.0 million people across the globe were living with HIV in 2019, and 1.7 million people were newly infected with the virus.

Additionally, rising demand for synthetic genes and untapped expanding market potential are projected to open up new chances for market players in the future. However, the risk of insertional mutagenesis and the high cost of gene treatments stymie market expansion. Furthermore, technical innovations that address the constraints posed by traditional vector production processes create an attractive potential for industry manufacturers.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Biotechnology Industry Research Reports.

Gene Therapy Market – The global gene therapy market size was valued at USD 2.26 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4% from 2021 to 2028.

– The global gene therapy market size was valued at USD 2.26 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4% from 2021 to 2028. Downstream Processing Market – The global downstream processing market size was estimated at USD 26.6 billion in 2021. and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0% from 2022 to 2030.

Viral Vectors And Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market based on vector type, workflow, application, end-use, disease, and region:

Vector Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Adeno associated virus (AAV) Lentivirus Adenovirus Retrovirus Plasmid Others

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Upstream Manufacturing Vector Amplification & Expansion Vector Recovery/Harvesting Downstream Manufacturing Purification Fill Finish Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Antisense & RNAi Therapy Gene Therapy Cell Therapy Vaccinology Research Applications End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies Research Institutes Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Cancer Genetic Disorders Infectious Diseases Others Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Market Share Insights

January 2021: Cobra Biologics expanded its manufacturing facilities in Europe and the U.S. It includes the expansion of the HQ DNA manufacturing facility by four times and new facilities in Europe. This enhanced the company’s position in the market.

February 2021: Vibalogics, a Germany-based CDMO initiated the building of new virotherapy manufacturing plant in Massachusetts.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market include

Merck KGaA

Lonza

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Cobra Biologics

Catalent Inc.

Wuxi Biologics

Takara Bio Inc.

Waisman Biomanufacturing

Genezen laboratories

Batavia Biosciences

Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

SIRION Biotech GmbH

Virovek Incorporation

BioNTech IMFS GmbH

Audentes Therapeutics

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

RegenxBio, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Viral Vectors And Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter