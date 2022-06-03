What are the growth opportunities and trend analysis of U.S. Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market?

San Francisco, California , USA, June 03, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Industry Overview

Rising adoption of NGS platforms to drive demand for data analysis services during the forecast period

U.S. clinical oncology next generation sequencing market is anticipated to reach USD 1.53 billion by 2024. Widespread application of NGS due to its reliability over conventional methods for sequencing is anticipated to provide avenues for a steady increase in adoption resulting in an enhanced market penetration into the field of medical oncology over the coming years.

Rising adoption of advanced genetic sequence analysis in various fields of clinical research due to the concurrent fall in base pair mapping costs is a high impact rendering factor in favor of stable growth. A number of cancer researchers have considered the significant importance of this technology in oncology and invested efforts for the development of bioinformatics algorithms to be utilized for cancer screening and test development. A number of oncologists believe that in the coming seven years, next-generation sequencing combined with companion diagnostics can be expected to play a major role in personalized diagnostics and therapeutics and thus significant increase in demand for application of these platforms in the field can be anticipated to revolutionize the market.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the U.S. Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing market

NGS enabled cataloging of the genomic landscape of thousands of oncogenes is anticipated to facilitate investigation of the underlying pathway behind the diseases. Furthermore, ongoing technological advancement of in silico algorithms is likely to influence the growth in market revenue. For instance, the introduction of workflow management systems solutions like Galaxy and Chipster that offer data analysis methods, are expected to further drive demand in this sector.

Strategic initiatives undertaken by the U.S. government for R&D in oncology are also projected to drive growth. Grants and loans have also been provided by the U.S government and funding bodies to narrow down the gap between genomic sequence analysis platform development and their implementation in oncology research. Furthermore, cancer-associated expenditures are anticipated to rise significantly thereby influencing the adoption of second-generation sequencing platforms for the purpose of diagnostic monitoring and theranostics applications. The most significant bottleneck in the workflow of this technology includes time-consuming interpretation of data generated in abundant amounts once the genome is sequenced, which offers innumerable opportunities for commercial service providers to develop feasible solutions with faster turnaround times.

U.S. Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global U.S. clinical oncology next generation sequencing market based on technology, workflow and end use:

U.S. Clinical Oncology NGS Outlook, by Technology (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024) Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing Whole Exon Sequencing Whole Genome Sequencing



U.S. Clinical Oncology NGS Outlook, by Workflow (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024) NGS Sequencing NGS Pre-Sequencing NGS Data Analysis NGS Tertiary Data Analysis NGS Secondary Data Analysis NGS Primary Data Analysis



U.S. Clinical Oncology NGS Outlook, by End Use (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024) Academic Research Clinical Research Hospitals & Clinics Pharma & Biotech Entities Other Users



Market Share Insights

June 2016: Thermo Fisher supported enhancement and commercialization of clinical research assay and in vitro diagnostics using NGS technology launched the Ion Torrent Developers Alliance Program.

February 2016: Thermo Fisher collaborated with Invivoscribe Technologies, Inc for the development of NGS based, in vitro diagnostic (IVD) oncology tests on Ion PGM Dx System which is further anticipated to accelerate the growth of the company in near future.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global U.S. clinical oncology next generation sequencing market include

Illumina Inc.

Roche

Agilent Technologies

Knome Inc.

Genomatix Software GmbH

GATC Biotech Ag

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd

Macrogen Inc.

Life Technologies Corp

DNASTAR Inc

Exosome Diagnostics

Biomatters Ltd

CLC Bio

BGI

Qiagen NV

Perkin Elmer, Inc

Pacific Bioscience, Inc

Partek, Inc

GnuBIO

Foundation Medicine

Paradigm

Caris Life Sciences

Myriad Genetics.

