The Tactical Communication Market Is Estimated To Reach Usd 18 Billion By 2031

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Tactical Communication Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Tactical Communication Market is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. A survey offers detailed analysis on key growth drivers of Tactical Communication Market trends accelerating Tactical Communication Market sales globally. The survey also gives detailed analysis on the competitive landscape of Tactical Communication Market identifying key players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies.

Prominent Key players of the Tactical Communication Market survey report

Harris Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Ultra Electronics, Iridium Communications Inc., Raytheon Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, L-3 Communications Holdings, Ultra Electronics, BAE Systems PLC and other key players.

The global tactical communication market is segmented as follows:

On the basis of product type:

Manpack radio

Handheld radio

Vehicular inter-communication radio,

High capacity data radio

Multiband radio

Networking radio

SATCOM

VHF/UHF radio

Video Processors

Other product type

Manpack & handheld radio product type capture high market share, owing to its growing demand for transmitting high speed voice & full motion videos.

On the basis of platform type:

Underwater

Airborne

Land

Ship borne

Among platform type, underwater is estimated to see high growth rate during forecast period, owing to high demand of tactical communication devices because of network issues.

On the basis of application type:

Integrated strategic resources

Communication

Combat

Command & control

Other Application

Among these application type, command & control is predicted to see the high growth rate during the forecast year due to increasing demand for the command application among various defense forces.

On the basis of technology type:

Time division multiplexing

Next generation network

