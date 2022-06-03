Rockville, US, 2022-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ —

The global intralogistics market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2020 to 2030. The market burgeoned at a spritely rate of 14.3% over the last 5 years owing to transcendent demand for increased productivity & efficiency across industries, globally. Moreover, commencement of industry 4.0 has comprehensively compelled industry verticals to go digital with their supply chain networks.

Demand for intralogistics is projected to increase markedly with cutting-edge technologies such as IIOT (Industrial Internet of Things) and 5G adoption by manufacturing industries in order to boost productivity, thereby improving the use of technology, labor, and equipment harmoniously. Furthermore, smart supply chain use of technology is on the rise. Companies are investing heavily in warehouse management software to craft a shrewd supply chain. These software ensure on-time delivery capability, thereby providing a competitive edge to companies.

In addition, COVID-19 exhibited massive opportunity for the manufacturing as well as services industry to go digital with their supply chain operations. The market is poised to consolidate over the coming years with increase in e-Commerce shopping by consumers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global Intralogistics market is anticipated to add 4.2X value to its market by 2030.

The hardware segment is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 15% over the forecast period.

Automated guided vehicles are projected to evince sprightly growth of 15.3% CAGR, while industrial robots are projected to add 4.8X value over the forecast period.

East Asia is set to unshackle its manufacturing prowess with a superlative growth of around 29% CAGR, owing to widespread implementation of intralogistic solutions to boost competitiveness in manufacturing clusters.

By industry vertical, the retail & e-Commerce industry is poised to impart courteous opportunity for the intralogistics market by virtue of increasing use of e-Commerce platforms by consumers, and with providers digitizing supply chains to ensure the timely delivery of products to customers.

Report Scope

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2021-2031 Historical Data Available for 2016-2020 Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value Key Regions Covered North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeEast AsiaSouth Asia & OceaniaandMiddle East & Africa Key Countries Covered U.S.CanadaGermanySpainItalyFranceU.K.ChinaIndiaThailandANZGCCSouth Africa Key Market Segments Covered ComponentEnd UseRegion Key Companies Profiled Daifuku Co., Ltd.InterrollJungheinrich AGKION GroupKorber AGKrones AGKUKA GroupMaterial Handling SystemsMurata Machineries Ltd.Toyota Industries Corporation Customization & Pricing Available upon Request

Key Market Segments Covered

Component Hardware Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) Unit-Load Fixed-aisle Cranes Moveable-aisle Cranes Mini-Load AS/RS Cranes AS/RS Shuttles Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) Conveyor Systems Horizontal Carousels Vertical Carousels Vertical Lift Modules (VLMs) Sorting Systems Industrial Robots Others Software Services

By End Use Logistics Food & Beverages Retail & e-Commerce Airports Automotive Chemicals Industrial Manufacturing Others



