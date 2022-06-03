Digitized Healthcare To Be The Catalyst To Osteoporosis Drugs Market, Reaching US$ 18 Bn

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ —

The Osteoporosis Drugs Market is likely to grow voraciously, i.e. at a CAGR of 2.6% between 2022-2031, reaching US$ 18 Bn. Augmented and virtual reality are abreast with advanced technologies on a significant count. VR and AR do have loads of potential for offering in the healthcare vertical. The application areas include surgery and training simulation, and patients care and treatment.

The global osteoporosis drugs market is valued at US$ 12.5 Bn at present, and is expected to progress at a modest CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2031, to account for US$ 18 Bn by 2031.

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/2983

The global osteoporosis drugs market is witnessing significant growth due to rising geriatric population and changing lifestyles impinging bone health. Prevalence of osteoporosis is high among people aged 60 years and above. Moreover, increasing the prevalence of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women, growing awareness about osteoporotic care, and increasing investment in drug discovery and development are also driving the growth of the market.

However, there are various side effects and complications associated with osteoporosis drugs such as heartburn, irritable bowel syndrome, nausea, and ulcers in the stomach or esophagus. Furthermore, patent expiration of osteoporosis drugs also inhibits the growth of the market.

Company Profiles:

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck & Co, Inc.

Novartis AG

Amgen, Inc.

Novo Nordisk A / S

Actavis plc

Pfizer, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Other

Request for Methodology@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/2983

In North America, the prevalence of osteoporosis is high primarily due to increasing geriatric population, growing obesity, and rising prevalence of lifestyle associated diseases in the region.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in the U.S., approximately 250,000 hip fractures are associated with osteoporosis.

In Europe, increasing aging population, changing lifestyles, and increasing consumer awareness about osteoporosis care are driving the growth of the osteoporosis drug market.

According to International Osteoporosis Foundation, approximately 27.5 million people in Europe suffered from osteoporosis in 2010, and the number is expected to reach 33.9 Mn by 2030.

However, the growth of osteoporosis market in Asia Pacific is much due to rising geriatric population and changing lifestyles in the region. Osteoporotic patients have a higher risk of hip fractures, owing to a major cause of morbidity and mortality.

According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, by 2050, approximately 1/2 of the world’s osteoporosis hip fractures would occur in women in Asia.

Access Full Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/2983

Market Segmentation

By Drug Type

Bisphosphonates

Parathyroid Hormone Therapy Drugs

Calcitonin

Selective Estrogen Receptors Modulators (SERMs)

RANK Ligand Inhibitors

About Us: Persistence Market Research

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com