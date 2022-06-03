Demand For Plant Based Meat Substitutes Is Projected To Reach US$ 13 Billion By The End Of 2022

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ —

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Report Attributes Details Anticipated Base Year Value (2021) US$ 10 Billion Projected Market Value (2022) US$ 13 Billion Expected Forecast Value (2032) US$ 235 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) 33.6% CAGR Market Share of Europe (2022) 40% Growth Rate of APAC (2022-2032) 45% CAGR Key Companies Profiled Amy’s KitchenBeyond MeatImpossible Foods Inc.Quorn FoodsThe Kellogg CompanyUnileverMeatless B.VVBites Foods Ltd.SunfedTyson Foods Inc.

By source, demand for plant-based protein meat substitutes is poised emerge the strongest, accumulating over 1/3rd revenue share in 2022 and beyond. However, mycoprotein meat substitutes are expected to reflect highest growth, surging at almost 44% CAGR until 2032.

Competitive Landscape

The global meat alternative market landscape is highly competitive, characterized by the presence of established players as well as new entrants. Given the rising consumption of non-meat based food products due to multiple reasons, food manufacturers are introducing multiple product lines while simultaneously maintaining the taste associated with consuming meat-based foods. Moreover, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions and partnerships are relied upon. Some prominent development are:

In January 2022 , Beyond Meat Inc. and Pizza Hut announced the launch of plant-based Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles as a permanent offering at Pizza Hut Canada locations nationwide. These crumbles are designed to offer the meaty texture and savory taste associated with Pizza Hut’s traditional Italian pork sausage, but sourced from plant-based ingredients

, and announced the launch of plant-based Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles as a permanent offering at Pizza Hut Canada locations nationwide. These crumbles are designed to offer the meaty texture and savory taste associated with Pizza Hut’s traditional Italian pork sausage, but sourced from plant-based ingredients In March 2022, Impossible Foods Inc. introduced its flagship Impossible Beef Made from Plants in supermarkets throughout Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand. This marks the first time Impossible Beef can be purchased in supermarkets in both regions- a mere four months since the company initially landed in restaurants across ANZ

Key Segments Covered in the Plant based Meat Substitute Industry Survey

By Source : Plant-based Protein Meat Substitutes Mycoprotein Meat Substitutes Soy-based Meat Substitutes Other Meat Substitutes

By Distribution Channel : Plant based Meat Substitute Sales through Foodservice Channels Plant based Meat Substitute Sales through Retail Channels

