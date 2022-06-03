Libya Passenger Car Market Report Explored in Latest Research

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-03— /EPR Network/ —

Report Overview

The Libya passenger market is projected to expand at a volume CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2021-2031 to reach sales of more than 5.5 Mn units by 2031.

This report provides in depth study of “Libya Passenger Car Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Libya Passenger Car Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The fleet on roads is dominated by used cars that are imported from S. Korea, Europe, China, and the U.S., among many more countries. In the last fifty years, Libya’s urban population has grown at a rapid pace. Every year, growing number of individuals relocate to major cities where better services and infrastructure are accessible. Majority of the urban population lives along the coast, which is home to the country’s largest cities, including the capital Tripoli. World Bank indices put the rate of urbanization at 78.75% in 2016. According to the same report, urban population growth rate was 1.18%.

Although Libya’s transportation system includes a limited number of modes such as airplanes, waterborne craft, and land-based vehicles such as automobiles and trucks, local trips for moving passengers and products are primarily made by land-based vehicles such as cars, trucks, and, to a lesser extent, buses. These factors are expected to drive the sales of passenger cars in the country.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

At a CAGR of 6.5%, D-segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment under car type from 2021 to 2031.

J-segment is expected to hold the highest market share of 38% under the car type segment in terms of volume.

By age, the above 6 years segment is projected to enjoy a market share of more than 74% by 2031.

By brand, Toyota was the segment leader with a market share of more than 34% in 2020 of the total number of cars on road in Libya.

New car sales are projected to increase at a value CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period of 2021-31.

Market Landscape Identified to Be Fairly Competitive

On a national basis, the Libya passenger car market is highly competitive and consolidated.

Some of the key passenger car manufacturers included in the report are Hyundai Motor Co., GM, Volkswagen, Kia Corp., Toyota Motor Corporation, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, ZX Auto, BMW Ag, and others

Conclusion

Due to improved economic conditions and rising consumer disposable income, the Libyan passenger car sector has seen consistent growth in demand. From transportation to comfortable/convenient transportation, and from convenient transportation to luxurious and safe transportation, the country has seen a gradual transformation in the passenger car industry.

