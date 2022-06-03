How Big Is The Physical Vapor Deposition Industry?

San Francisco, Calif., USA, June 03, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Physical vapor deposition Industry Overview

The global physical vapor deposition market size was valued at USD 18.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing demand for thin-film coating in decorative applications and end-user industries such as microelectronics is expected to augment the demand for Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD). The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in lockdown restrictions leading to more remote work. This created a spike in demand for electronics such as mobiles, laptops, and desktops prompting companies to manufacture more microchips, which positively affected the market growth.

The rising prevalence of coronavirus coupled with the increasing government spending on healthcare is expected to boost medical device production. PVD coatings are increasingly used as a decorative coating in medical equipment and also because of their biocompatibility. The aforementioned factors are expected to increase the demand for physical vapor deposition over the forecast period.

The microelectronics industry is highly profitable and competitive, having been on an upward climb for many years. Moreover, emerging markets, including quantum computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced wireless networks, are anticipated to further drive the demand for semiconductors, thereby having a positive impact on the PVD market over the forecast period.

The rapid adoption of solar power in increasing the renewable energy capacity has increased the demand for solar panels globally. Physical vapor deposition coating for solar cells makes them more corrosion-resistant and increases their durability. The use of physical vapor deposition coating is also suitable for next-generation perovskite-crystalline silicon cell manufacturing which is likely to boost the market growth.

Electroplating, a traditional method used for coating, which is also a cheaper alternative as compared to physical vapor deposition, is being replaced by the latter. Moreover, superior quality, development in advanced technology, cost reduction, and environment-friendly nature of physical vapor deposition leads to a higher opportunity of advancement over electroplating resulting in a low threat of substitutes.

Market Share Insights

August 2020 – Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. introduced the Ascent multi-output power system which generates less cost as compared to plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition systems for photovoltaic cells.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global physical vapor deposition market include

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.

AJA International, Inc.

Angstrom Engineering, Inc.

Applied Materials, Inc.

CHA Industries

Intevac, Inc.

Denton Vacuum

OC Oerlikon Management AG

IHI HAUZER B.V.

Impact Coatings AB

KDF Electronic & Vacuum Services Inc.

Johnsen Ultravac

Kurt J. Lesker Co.

Penta Technology (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

