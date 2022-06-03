Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report By Process

San Francisco, Calif., USA, June 03, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Industry Overview

The global water and wastewater treatment equipment market size was valued at USD 61.60 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Rising demand for clean water due to rapid urbanization and industrialization, coupled with diminishing freshwater resources, is anticipated to propel the product demand over the forecast period. Rising environmental concerns, coupled with the necessity to comply with the stringent government regulations pertaining to water & wastewater treatment across the globe, are likely to boost the market growth. Moreover, increasing investments in wastewater treatment facilities are anticipated to drive market growth.

The U.S. dominated the North America regional market in 2020 on account of the presence of well-developed water & wastewater treatment infrastructure along with stringent regulations regarding effluent discharge. In addition, the rising need of upgrading the existing facilities of the aging infrastructure in the country is estimated to augment the market growth.

Rapid urbanization, technological advancements, infrastructural development, and population growth have increased the demand for fresh and processed water across the globe. However, due to the limited availability of freshwater resources, there is a growing focus on wastewater treatment and reuse to meet the rising demand. This is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.

The global market has witnessed the development of advanced components, including membranes and filters, which offer high functional efficiency and operate for a longer duration. In addition, rising demand for clean water from refineries and the development of advanced components to treat effluents in oil & gas and manufacturing industries are anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

Several government authorities have introduced strict regulations regarding wastewater emissions from the industrial and municipal sectors, which will drive the product demand in the years to come. However, the high cost associated with the operation, maintenance, and monitoring of wastewater treatment plants are likely to restrain market growth to some extent.

Market Share Insights

February 2020 – Veolia Water Technologies, U.K. completed the acquisition of Biochemica Water Ltd.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment market include

Veolia

SUEZ

DuPont

Pentair plc

Xylem, Inc.

Aquatech International LLC

Ecolab, Inc.

Calgon Carbon Corp.

