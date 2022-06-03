Picture Archiving And Communication System Market 2022 Expected to reach US$ 4.5 billion with 6.5% CAGR Forecast to 2031

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ —

This published report for the Picture Archiving And Communication System Market analyzes and forecasts the marketing statistics of the product/service market on a global as well as the regional level. This detailed study Picture Archiving And Communication System Market also offers the previous historical data along with the forecast from 2022 to 2030. The assessment of the Picture Archiving And Communication System Market factors gives a brief overview of the impact on the demand over the forecast period. In addition to this, the report also studies the opportunities that are available in the report at the global level. An executive summary is also provided based on the industry snapshot for the period from 2022-2031.

According to a revised report by Persistence Market Research, the global picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2031 and reach a total market worth of US$ 4.5 Bn.

PACS is a fully integrated system that is used for the data storage, distribution and analysis of medical images by doctors or by any other medical officials. PACS is termed as a picture archiving and communication system which is a combination of hardware, software, image modalities, and archiving that is used for data or image capturing, storing, distributing and then presenting these medical images.

A picture archiving and communication system comprises of four key components including the imaging modalities such as MRI and CT, a secure network to transfer patient data, PACSs for interpreting and reviewing images, and long term and short term archives to retrieve and store reports and images.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Carestream Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V.-(Philips Healthcare), FUJIFILM Medical Systems, INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., Merge Healthcare Solutions Inc. (an IBM company), Mckesson Corp, Sectra AB, Others and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Picture Archiving And Communication System.

Market Dynamics

Demand for cloud-based PACS which are increasingly used in wide range of healthcare end-users such as hospitals, diagnostic centers, imaging centers, clinics, and many others is increasing significantly. PACS solutions are gaining traction due to an immediate reduction in the cost of archiving and storage for the clinics, hospitals, or imaging centers.

This is expected to bolster the global picture archiving and communication system market. Recently, healthcare and hospitals providers are moving towards an e cloud-based system due to low cost and flexibility in technology adoption as compared to traditional PACS. Thus, increasing uses and applications of PACS are anticipated to increase the revenue growth of the global PACS market during the forecast period.

However, declining penetration rate of PACS, its high installation and operating cost, complexity of PACS technology and a lack of harmonization are the restraints hampering the growth of the global picture archiving and communication system market.

Market Forecast

The global picture archiving and communication system market is segmented on the basis of deployment, components, business mode, end-use, and region. By deployment, PACS market is segmented into web-based PACS, cloud-based PACS and on premise. Moreover, by components market is categorized into imaging modalities, secured network, and workstation and archives.

On the basis of business mode, picture archiving and communication system market is fragmented into enterprise and departmental. Further picture archiving and communication system market end-users are hospitals, clinic imaging, dental practices, imaging centers, diagnostic centers, research & academic institutes, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Key regions covered in the report are North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Japan.

The report analyzes the global picture archiving and communication system market in terms of value (US$ Mn) by deployment, components, business mode, end-use, and region; and provides insightful information regarding the value chain, market trends, competitive landscape, market dynamics and market estimations and forecast.

On the basis of region, North America is estimated to be the largest market for picture archiving and communication systems, accounting for more than 31% share of the global market by 2031. The region continues to dominate the market presently and is expected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of deployment, cloud-based PACS segments are projected to exhibit a healthy CAGR, respectively, in terms of market value during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing usage of PACS in wide range of end-user application.

The markets in APEJ, Western Europe, MEA and Latin America are anticipated to contribute majorly to the global PACS market.

Factors such as increasing demand for increasing use of diagnostic imaging, growing healthcare IT adoption, and increasing adoption of cloud-based PACS is set to drive revenue growth of the global picture archiving and communication system market.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

