Medical Case Management Services Market is expected to exceed US$ 5,155.1 Mn at a CAGR of 3.0% by 2022

The global Medical Case Management Services Market is there to grow at a noteworthy In Upcoming Years. These days, pre-empt process breakdowns by making use of AI are the ongoing trend. Regulatory compliance is also being adhered to using data masking. Personalized smart videos are being used to render proper member communication. These, and many such digitally transformative approaches are being followed in the enterprise as of now and the scenario is expected to remain the same even going forward.

The global medical case management services market was valued at US$ 4,200 Mn in 2014 and is expected to increase to US$ 5,155.1 Mn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 3.0% over the forecast period.

According to the latest market report published by Persistence Market Research titled “Global Market Study on Medical Case Management Services: Rising Demand for Medical Tourism is Expected to Boost the Growth of Medical Case Management Services?”, the global medical case management services market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period (2015 – 2022).

Medical case management services help reduce medical healthcare cost of patients. This is because this service provides options for patients to select the best or most cost-effective medical plan offered by medical providers and ensures that patients get timely and proper medical care at an appropriate medical center.

Hospitals End-use Segment to Contribute Leading Revenue

The global medical case management service market is studied in terms of mode of service, severity of case, end user, and region. Depending upon mode of service, web-based, field case, bilingual field, telephonic, and other services are the segments into which the medical case management services market is divided. Of them, telephonic case management service market is expected to continue to hold leading market share over the forecast period. Web-based medical case management service currently holds the second-leading share in this market; the segment anticipated to lose 40 BPS over the forecast period between 2017 and 2021.

Key Companies-

GENEX Services Inc.
Europ Assistance – Global Corporate Solutions.
Medical Case Management Group.
EK Health Services Inc.
EagleOne Case Management Solutions, Inc.
Axiom Medical Consulting, LLC.
Healthcare Solutions Inc.
Managed Medical Review Organization Inc.
Precyse Solutions LLC.
Other.

global medical case management services market

By end user, the medical case management service market is bifurcated into hospitals and home care settings. Of the two, hospitals is anticipated to account for the leading revenue contribution to the medical case management service market in the near future. This is mainly because of increasing rate of hospitalization coupled with increasing healthcare expenditure to opt for best treatment option. The increasing prevalence of chronic and long-term diseases also account for leading market share of hospital end-use segment. On the other hand, home care settings segment is predicted to exhibit a sluggish growth rate as very few people opt for home treatments for serious health conditions and severe injury.

Depending upon severity of case, the medical case management service market is segregated into chronic pain case management, catastrophic case management, independent medical examinations, short-term disability, and long-term disability. Among them, long-term disability accounts for the leading revenue contribution to the overall market. Chronic pain case management segment is predicted to remain attractive through the forecast period.

North America to Continue to Remain at the Forefront

On the basis of geography, the medical case management service market is divided into Latin America, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. North America, among them, holds supremacy in the overall market; going forward, the region is anticipated to hold on to its dominant position. Europe ranks as the second-leading region due to substantial adoption of health insurance policy in the region. Asia Pacific medical case management services market is anticipated to emerge attractive due to rising medical tourism in emerging economies of the region.

To summarize, the global medical case management services market is driven by rising healthcare expenditures and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Medical case management services aids to avoid unnecessary hospital admissions and helps to deliver informed patient care.

