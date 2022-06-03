Medical Case Management Services Market is expected to exceed US$ 5,155.1 Mn at a CAGR of 3.0% by 2022

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Medical Case Management Services Market 2022

The global Medical Case Management Services Market is there to grow at a noteworthy In Upcoming Years. These days, pre-empt process breakdowns by making use of AI are the ongoing trend. Regulatory compliance is also being adhered to using data masking. Personalized smart videos are being used to render proper member communication. These, and many such digitally transformative approaches are being followed in the enterprise as of now and the scenario is expected to remain the same even going forward.

The global medical case management services market was valued at US$ 4,200 Mn in 2014 and is expected to increase to US$ 5,155.1 Mn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 3.0% over the forecast period.

According to the latest market report published by Persistence Market Research titled “Global Market Study on Medical Case Management Services: Rising Demand for Medical Tourism is Expected to Boost the Growth of Medical Case Management Services?”, the global medical case management services market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period (2015 – 2022).

Medical case management services help reduce medical healthcare cost of patients. This is because this service provides options for patients to select the best or most cost-effective medical plan offered by medical providers and ensures that patients get timely and proper medical care at an appropriate medical center.

Hospitals End-use Segment to Contribute Leading Revenue

The global medical case management service market is studied in terms of mode of service, severity of case, end user, and region. Depending upon mode of service, web-based, field case, bilingual field, telephonic, and other services are the segments into which the medical case management services market is divided. Of them, telephonic case management service market is expected to continue to hold leading market share over the forecast period. Web-based medical case management service currently holds the second-leading share in this market; the segment anticipated to lose 40 BPS over the forecast period between 2017 and 2021.

Key Companies-

GENEX Services Inc.

Europ Assistance – Global Corporate Solutions.

Medical Case Management Group.

EK Health Services Inc.

EagleOne Case Management Solutions, Inc.

Axiom Medical Consulting, LLC.

Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Managed Medical Review Organization Inc.

Precyse Solutions LLC.

Other.

