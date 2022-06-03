Demand for Anti-Fatigue Mats Market To Soar from Use Industries and Push Revenues in Market : Fact.MR

The Demand for Anti-Fatigue Mats market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

The global anti-fatigue mats market has seen a historical CAGR of over 3% during the period (2015-2019), and is further projected to create a valuation of around US$ 190 thousand (Th) by 2030. The anti-fatigue mats market is poised to expand at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period (2020–2030).

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, there has been an enduring impact on the consumer goods industry. This crisis has fundamentally changed consumer purchase patterns, and has accelerated immense structural changes in the consumer goods sector. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the anti-fatigue mats market has been affected due to reduced real estate activities. However, as the situation subsides, the market is anticipated to get back to normal growth.

Anti-Fatigue Mats Market Drivers

Time spent sitting is considered to have negative health outcomes. To avoid this, many companies are using active workstations and are adopting the usage of standing desks that provide a seamless transition from a sitting to a standing desk. To provide comfortable workstations and reduce fatigue among workers, official settings and various other commercial places are deploying anti-fatigue mats in their premises. Usage of anti-fatigue mats in combination with sit-stand desks provides a considerable amount of relief to employees who are using these desks for long durations.

Regional Analysis of Anti-Fatigue Mats Market

East Asia holds a major anti-fatigue mats market share, and is likely to maintain its position in the future as well. Rapid industrialization and the development of office spaces are key factors driving this regional market growth. The anti-fatigue mats markets in North America and Europe are likely to experience high growth in the future, due to increasing demand from commercial as well as residential buyers.

MEA is also likely to experience significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness about the health problems caused due to prolonged standing at one place on a rough and hard surface. However, Oceania accounts for the smallest share in the global anti-fatigue mats market, and is likely to continue to remain the least attractive market for the consumption of anti-fatigue mats.

