Exceeding the Vision for Genuine Patient Care through Palliative Care 2022 Hybrid event

Prague, Czech Republic, 2022-Jun-05 — /EPR Network/ — 4th International Conference on Palliative Care, Hospice Nursing & Pain Management is going to be held on 09-10 September 2022 in Prague, Czech Republic as two days event occurring in both physical & virtual mode.

Palliative Care 2022 program is being curated by the organizing committee, with an audience of about 150-200 members, made up of Palliative physicians, nurses, healthcare practitioners, holistic experts, psychiatrists, pediatricians and many more. Our goal is to build awareness of the broad array of career opportunities in the palliative field to students & adults.

We are providing a great opportunity to showcase your expertise through our Palliative Care 2022 event which will be beneficial for attracting new talents, young researchers, partners & business coverage!

We have included engaging & trending tracks like

Palliative Care, Hospice Nursing, Pain Management, Palliative Education, Palliative Research, Healthcare and management, Oncology palliative care, Music Theraphy, Gerontology & Geriatrics, Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation, Legal aspects & ethics in palliative care and many more.

Some of the key themes we will be covering at the event include:

Exceeding the Vision for Genuine Patient Care

Interesting Keynote, plenary & workshop sessions

Recognition for attendees through awards & certificates

As you know due to continued COVID uncertainties, we were attending the meetings in virtual mode so long. But now the situation is getting to its new normal and attendees are coming forward to attend the physical events.

Renowned speakers at the event

Dr. Shinya Tajima | Japan

Dr. Quirino Piacevoli | Italy

Dr. Mariko Makino | Japan

Dr. Shannon Johnson | USA

Dr. Sofica Bistriceanu | Romania and many more.

To get conference Program mail us at palliativeconference(at)gynecologyconferences.com

Thanks & Regards

Eva Johnson

Program manager

Palliative Care 2022

E: palliativeconference(at)gynecologyconferences.com

L: palliative.alliedacademies.com

W: + 44 2080400181