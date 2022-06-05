Sage Accounting Software Empowers Small Businesses In Australia: Whiz Consulting 

NSW, Australia, 2022-Jun-05 — /EPR Network/ — Anyone who’s in the accounting business today knows something about Sage. Business owners have a lot of misconceptions about this accounting software, so before making a final decision, you can’t in any way ignore what Whiz Consulting experts have to say about it. According to world-class accounting experts at Whiz Consulting, Sage accounting is a hit. Apparently, Sage accounting software is the best accounting software globally, and you can’t ignore having it in your organization.

Some rumors may sway you, but after reading the feedback of Whiz Consulting, you can’t ignore implementing this software in your organization and finding out how much you get out of it. Whiz Consulting has a team of accountants who are more than comfortable with Sage accounting software and can help your business grow.

Take a look at how Whiz Consulting suggests it will benefit Sage accounting software before deciding.

What Are the Features of Sage Accounting Software?

Using Sage accounting software is as simple as it gets. The following features are available:

Invoicing

Creating a customized invoice is easy, and it can be sent to the customer in seconds. The date when the payment is due can also be tracked from a desktop or smartphone.

VAT Returns

Sage makes preparing VAT returns easy. Sage lets you submit returns directly to Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

Link Bank Accounts

Sage lets you automate all your bank transactions by linking your bank accounts. After sending or receiving payments, you do not need to enter data in the software manually. It also synchronizes your account with the record that it already maintains. Any errors, such as double-entry, will be detected by the software.

Cash Flow Management

Keeping track of what goes out and what comes in will keep your business in control. Sage accounting software makes that easy. Graphs make it fun! This feature lets you plan your finances and make projections.

Inventory Management

Overstocking isn’t cost-effective, and if you can’t provide the products your customers want, you’re losing them to your competition. As a result, Sage’s inventory management feature allows you to keep track of the items you have on hand to avoid overstocks or understocks.

Third-Party Software Integration

Sage gives you unlimited options because you can integrate all kinds of software. It works with Microsoft 365, Outlook, and Excel.

Benefits of Sage Accounting Software

Sage accounting software has the following benefits:

Faster Reporting

With automatic updates, you can see how your business is doing at a glance. There are sales tax reports, profit and loss reports, accounts receivables, accounts payables, and cash flow projections.

Organized Inventory

With the inventory feature, you can organize products and services easily. It is possible to add your products/services, categorize them, and customize your prices for regular, preferred, and web customers.

Sage provides online inventory management as part of its basic plan; then, as you upgrade to the higher plans, you will be able to access more customizable inventory tools.

Easy Tax Payment

Just because you weren’t prepared doesn’t mean you get to evade tax. There are serious penalties for that. Despite this, it is best not to file your tax returns with inaccurate information, so Sage has developed a tax filing and payment tool. Therefore, you can file your taxes quickly and concentrate on making profits rather than worrying about preparing for tax season.

Remote Access

With Sage, you can access your accounting software from anywhere. Even when traveling on business, taking a trip, or doing any activity that takes you away from the office, your business records are still available to you via your smartphone. In addition, you can collaborate with your team right from your smartphone.

Database Security

It is important to note that while Sage offers a wide range of cloud-based options, it does so securely by utilizing multiple factors of authentication for end-to-end encryption. Sage protects your financial data, so you do not have to worry.

You can also control how many users access the account and the security measures. The settings can also be changed so you can allow any third person to view a record, not edit it. Thus, fraud risks are reduced, enabling small and large businesses to grow.