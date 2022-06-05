https://smartbear.com/news/news-releases/smartbear-names-vp-of-customer-care/

SOMERVILLE, Mass. and COCONUT CREEK, FL, 2022-Jun-05 — /EPR Network/ — SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and quality tools, has named Pedro Souza as VP of Customer Care based in the company’s Coconut Creek, Florida office. Previously, he was Senior Director of Customer Care at Paramount leading the company’s customer support team for its main streaming services, including Paramount+, CBS Sports, and Pluto TV. In his new role, Pedro is leading the SmartBear Customer Care team worldwide.

“Our customers are under a lot of pressure to deliver great software every day,” said Dan Faulkner, Chief Product Officer at SmartBear. “Providing responsive, comprehensive, and friendly assistance to developer teams worldwide is a top priority throughout SmartBear. We’re thrilled to have brought in Pedro’s fantastic leadership for this critical function.”

Prior to serving Paramount, Pedro managed Visa’s Global Emergency Card Replacement service for six years. He performed several technology functions for Citibank for 28 years, serving in various roles, including technical support, software engineering, and program management. Originally from Brazil, Pedro has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Economy and Finances of Rio de Janeiro.

“At SmartBear, I see a tremendous opportunity to lead a team that challenges the status quo and uncovers approaches that may be faster or more efficient for our customers and company,” said Pedro Souza. “I look forward to helping SmartBear, its employees, and its customers exceed expectations and demands – as we grow together.”

SmartBear is hiring in Customer Care as well as other departments in various locations worldwide. For open positions, go to: https://smartbear.com/company/careers/

About SmartBear

At SmartBear, we focus on your one priority that never changes: quality. We know delivering quality software over and over is complicated. So our tools are built to streamline your DevOps processes while seamlessly working with the products you use – and will use. Whether it’s TestComplete, Swagger, Cucumber, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, Bugsnag, or one of our other tools, we span from test automation, API lifecycle, collaboration, performance testing, test management, app stability and error monitoring, and more. Whichever you need, they’re easy to try, easy to buy, and easy to integrate. We’re used by 16 million developers, testers, and operations engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including world-renowned innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. Wherever you’re going, we’ll help you get there. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

