Healthy Makeup Introduces Limited-Edition Eight High-Pigment Lily Lolo Smoke & Mirrors Eye Palette

Auckland, NZ, 2022-Jun-05 — /EPR Network/ — Healthy Makeup has introduced vegan-certified limited-edition eight high-pigmented Lily Lolo Smoke & Mirror Eye Palette for the people of New Zealand. Healthy Makeup is famous for bringing natural products or mineral makeup from famous brands like Lily Lolo and Zao Make-up to the people of New Zealand. The company says that this limited-edition palette contains 8 high pigments that will provide you with the look you desire.

Lily Lolo is a trusted England-based company that manufactures mineral makeup products and believes in maintaining healthy skin along with great looks. They informed us about all the eight high pigments and what they will include. They said that their Reflection collection would have matte and ivory, Looking Glass would contain shimmer and nude peach, and Illusion would have matte and baby pink. Their Myth collection will be in warm and caramel brown, Silhouette in warm mushroom grey or brown and Hocus Pocus will have a sheen and gunmetal grey. Their Intrigue collection will be in sheen and slate black, and Deception will have sparkle grey and black. Their product will be vegan-friendly, which means there will be no animal products in them. They contain some beneficial ingredients like jojoba seed oil, argan kernel oil, pomegranate seed oil and manuka oil. They also contain sodium hyaluronate, among many other essential ingredients.

The vegan-certified limited-edition eight high-pigmented Lily Lolo Smoke & Mirror Eye Palette, offered through Healthy Makeup in New Zealand, will be available from 03rd June 2022.

Healthy Makeup is a popular platform that brings natural or mineral make-up from famous and trusted brands like Lily Lolo and Zao Make-up to the people of New Zealand at easy payments. They said that their prime objective is to provide healthy skin to the people without having them to compromise on their love for make-up. They informed us that they are always looking for some excellent product that not only ranges high in quality but is also safe to apply on the face or skin. They are made up of ingredients that are not harmful to your skin and face. You can purchase these safe and high-pigmented limited edition products, if you want, in four fortnightly payments, from their website

Healthy Makeup is a trusted name in New Zealand that brings a wide range of skin-friendly products like organic or mineral makeup, primarily from Lily Lolo and Zao Make-up. This vegan-certified limited-edition eight high-pigment Lily Lolo Smoke & Mirrors Eye Palette is one such product that will give a smoky look to your eyes or the one that you like. The company complies with the EU Cosmetics Directive, and they are also BUAV approved, which means they have neither shown any cruelty to the animals nor have these products been tested on them. The company says that these vegan-certified products have been absolutely harmless to the animals and will be safe for the human skin. Healthy Makeup has an alluring range of cosmetics for the face, eyes, cheeks, lips, nails, skincare and brushes. With a systematic and customer-friendly approach, they ensure maximum satisfaction for their customers and value customer feedback, updates, and needs.

