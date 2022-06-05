Martinizing Cleaners Opens New Location in McKees Rocks, PA

McKees Rocks, PA, McMurray, PA, Canonsburg, Peters Township, PA and Naples, FL, 2022-Jun-05 — /EPR Network/ — Clean Franchise Brands (CFB), the largest dry cleaning and laundry company on the planet, recently announced the opening of a Martinizing Cleaners at 537 Clever Road, McKees Rocks, PA. Martinizing Cleaners of McKees Rocks, a drop-off store owned and operated by Presto, PA resident Craig Mauro, opened for business on May 2, 2022.

The McKees Rocks location represents the fourth Martinizing Cleaners for Mauro. He also owns and operates Martinizing Cleaners locations at: 3517 Washington Road and 465 Valley Brook Road in McMurray, PA; and 124 E Pike Street in Canonsburg, PA.

“Martinizing Cleaners offers a second-to-none customer experience,” said Mauro. “Part of that is superior dry cleaning and garment care. The rest is first-rate customer service. We’re delighted to bring that to the people of the greater McKees Rocks area.”

Mauro began as a Martinizing franchise owner in October 2020. Prior to that, he had a long career working in steel mills as an electrical engineer and plant manager.

“A lot of people ask why I bought a franchise during a pandemic. It’s actually something I had been planning long before. I wanted to retire to a business of my own,” said Mauro. “The timing of things actually worked out fairly well. We were ramping things up at our locations as the country was coming out of the worst part of the pandemic. As everybody heads back to the office, we’re hitting the ground running, full steam ahead.”

Martinizing Cleaners offers a wide array of cleaning services, including but not limited to: dry cleaning, shirt laundry, alterations, wash & fold, bulk laundry, leather cleaning, wedding gown cleaning and wedding gown preservation; and comforter cleaning.

Hours at the new location, Martinizing Cleaners of McKees Rocks, are from 7:30 am to 6pm, Monday through Thursday and Saturday, 9am to 2pm. At Martinizing Cleaners of McMurray at 3517 Washington Road, hours are 8am to 6pm, Monday through Friday and Saturday, 9am to 2pm. The hours at Martinizing Cleaners of McMurray at 465 Valley Brook Road are from 10am to 6pm, Monday through Friday and 10am to 2pm on Saturday. The hours for Martinizing Cleaners of Canonsburg are 8am to 6pm, Monday through Friday, and Saturday, 9am to 2pm. Martinizing Cleaners also provides convenient pickup and delivery.

For complete information on the Martinizing Cleaners franchise opportunity, visit martinizingfranchise.com or call 248-654-7009.

About Martinizing Dry Cleaning:

As part of Clean Franchise Brands, Martinizing is among the largest U.S. based dry-cleaning franchise systems with more than 400 locations in seven countries including Canada, Ecuador, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan and Peru. Martinizing was founded in 1949 and remains a trusted, iconic name in dry cleaning in the U.S. For more information, visit https://www.martinizing.com/.

About Clean Franchise Brands, LLC

Based in Naples, Florida, Clean Franchise Brands, LLC is now the owner of the following brands: Lapels Dry Cleaning; Martinizing Dry Cleaning; 1-800-DryClean, Pressed4Time, Dry Cleaning Station and Bizziebox. Collectively, the brands have 400 plus stores in 40 states and nine countries. Clean Franchise Brands corporate office is located at 711 5th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102.

For more information, go to https://calendly.com/martinizing/introduction or contact John Powers at jpowers@cleanfranchisebrands.com.