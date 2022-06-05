Teejac Sports Offers Reasonably Priced Custom Rugby Kits

London, UK, 2022-Jun-05 — /EPR Network/ — Rugby is a thrilling, adrenaline-inducing football game played by two teams of 13 to 15 players. And like any other sport, a rugby kit (which could include a proper rugby uniform, a trusty pair of boots, and other accessories such as a sports bag and a gum shield) is essential to truly enjoy the game. If you’re looking for a supplier of personalised sports kits for your rugby team, Teejac Sports offers these products at competitive prices.

Trusted by UK Sports Teams

Teejac Sports has been in the industry for more than 14 years and remains the leading online rugby supplier around the UK. Delivering premium sportswear and kits to rugby and many other sports teams, they have a proven record of being consistently excellent on their job.

One of the many reasons for their being in demand is their commitment to customisation. You can request your orders be personalised with your team’s logo and your player’s name. They also ensure that every element in your uniform — whether it’s a shirt or a pair of shorts — contributes to reinforcing your team’s branding.

They offer their bespoke products at incredibly competitive rates. And it can be attributed to the fact that their printing and embroidery are all done in-house. This setup doesn’t just cut down expenses, but it also makes it easier for Teejac to check the quality of their every product. Apart from top-quality craftsmanship, they guarantee to meet your specifications and provide suggestions on the latest styles and colours in a highly professional manner.

Variety of Products

Several studies show that handing out custom uniforms and kits plays a crucial role in improving camaraderie among sports players. This is why at Teejac, they remain strongly dedicated to catering to various sportswear needs.

Their catalogue comprises the best sportswear and gears for your rugby players — from tour shirts, long sleeves training shirts, and sublimated rugby jerseys to hoodies, shorts, and socks. These items are available in various colours and sizes (including adult and junior sizes).

All their offerings are easily accessible and customisable on their website. True to their title as the UK’s leading online sports kit supplier, they make it easy for clients like you to order your products within a few clicks.

Thanks to their network of suppliers, they’re also able to maintain a huge inventory. With that, you don’t need to worry about timeframes or wait long just to have your team’s uniforms and kits personalised.

Get in Touch with the Leading rugby kit supplier Today

With 14 years of experience under its belt, Teejac Sports is a premier supplier of customisable sportswear. They’re able to stay on top of their game with their quality products paired with reasonable pricing. They also guarantee prompt customer service, allowing them to help clients achieve their desired sports kits in a stress-free manner. And if your orders hit the £300 mark, delivery is already free.

Ready to order your rugby team’s bespoke personalised sports kits? Head on to https://www.teejac.com. For enquiries, call them on 01248 353 575.