Medhavi is Emerging as the Top Paramedical College in Sikkim with Great Infrastructure

Medhavi Skills University (MSU) is amongst the renowned paramedical colleges in Sikkim. The University has state-of-the-art infrastructure and qualified faculty members.

Bermoik, West Sikkim, 2022-Jun-05 — /EPR Network/ — The Healthcare industry is growing at a fast pace in this country, thereby increasing the demand for doctors and other medical support staff and technicians. Medhavi, one of the best paramedical colleges in Sikkim, has come up to produce qualified healthcare professionals. It has introduced a standardized training process for producing hospital staff of reliability and quality.

Paramedical Programmes Offered at Medhavi

This institute offers a number of programs for paramedical professionals –

  • Sc in Medical Lab Technology
  • Sc in Radiology and Medical Imaging Technology
  • Sc in Optometry
  • BBA in Hospital Administration
  • Diploma in Medical Lab Technology
  • Diploma in Emergency Medical Technology
  • Diploma in Radiology and Medical Imaging Technology

Highlights of the Programmes Offered at Medhavi Skills University

  • Industry Anchored Programmes
  • Degree with Work Experience
  • 12 to 24 months of Training at Industry and Experience Certification
  • Assured Employability
  • Skill Certifications from NSDC
  • Competency-based Curriculum
  • Real-World Skills and Intelligence
  • Practice-driven Pedagogy and Learning 4D
  • Work Skills Competition

This institute has received a number of recognitions from different reputed organizations. Medhavi understands that as there is a need for medical professionals, similarly, there is also a need for skilled and quality paramedical staff. So, it designs its curriculum keeping in mind the demand of the growing healthcare industry.

This pioneer paramedical college designs its curriculum keeping in mind the demand of the industry and provides practical training. On-the-job learning programs of MSU enhance the skills and practical knowledge of students making them eligible to stand in this competitive market.

About the Institute

Medhavi Skills University (MSU) is a pioneer university that is committed to preparing youths in such a way that they can tackle the volatility and agility of the future workforce. To establish this mission, this institute co-works with the leading industry partners outside and within India. MSU implements and designs demand-driven programs focusing primarily on on-job learning and training. This institute intends to make every student a leading face of the future workspace.

Visit https://www.msu.edu.in/school-of-healthcare-and-allied-sciences/ for more details.

Contact Details

Medhavi Skills University (Sikkim)

Address: Topakhani, Lower Chisopani
PO: Singtam Bazar, PS: Singtam
District: East Sikkim, Sikkim – 737134

Address: Bermoik, West Sikkim
Ratamatey Thangsing, Barnyak-Barthang GPU,
Bermoik, West Sikkim- 737113

Phone: +91 9874875876

Email: contact@medhaviskillsuniversity.in

Website: www.msu.edu.in

