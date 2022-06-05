MEALFIT, A NUTRITIOUS MEAL DELIVERY SERVICE, COMES TO BIRMINGHAM

BIRMINGHAM, AL, 2022-Jun-05 — /EPR Network/ — MealFit is a catering and meal delivery service that understands how hard it is to eat nutritious meals on the go. MealFit is open now on Grandview Parkway in Birmingham, Alabama, and is ready to meet the meal-prep needs of the community. MealFit believes that a fast-paced schedule shouldn’t sentence you to only eating fast food meals, nor should eating healthy be restricted to a bland diet. They provide deliciously nutrient-focused meals for the family and individuals, as well as customized catering with set up and teardown service for all your special events.

Though they are based in central Birmingham, MealFit also has pick-up locations in Hoover, Trussville, Vestavia, Bessemer, Helena, and various Iron Tribe Fitness locations. For meal pickup service, simply choose the meals you would like for the week on their website by 2 PM on Saturday and select a pick-up point in one of the 20+ locations. Then simply pick up your meals on your scheduled Monday from 4-6 PM.

Meals can be individual dishes with a main and sides or by the pound, and with plenty of vegetarian options available, there’s something for everyone. They also have a variety of herbs, spices, and cookbooks for sale. MealFit also provides a custom catering menu for groups ranging in headcount from 5 to 1,500, with a variety of setting options from well-plated meals to boxed lunches. MealFit prides itself in providing menus that appeal to all tastes while not sacrificing real and nutritious food.

“I love using MealFit because not only is the food always so good, it is just so easy to use. I send what I need, how many people, where the delivery is, and I just show up and it’s there!”

Kaitlin Rogers, Pharmaceutical Rep

“Mealfit always does an exceptional job. From the warm southern hospitality to the amazing food – Mealfit is number one in my book and always my go-to for any catering needs!”

Timi Price, Executive Assistant Southern Power Company

With each meal perfectly balanced and portioned for the price of a standard meal made at home, MealFit offers a healthy and more convenient option for the days you know you won’t be able to cook or eat out but still need something that will be ready within 5 minutes. You can check the weekly specials and order meals, set up catering, and more at the MealFit website.

To learn more visit: https://www.mealfit.co/

MealFit makes nutrition easy with our meal delivery service in Birmingham, Alabama.