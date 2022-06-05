Guarented Unveils Wooden Home Furniture Collection

Bangalore, India, 2022-Jun-05 — /EPR Network/ — If you’re in Bangalore, we’re sure you’ve come across the name Guarented! Since 2015, Guarented has been a company that was popular from the very beginning. From premium furniture made available at affordable monthly rent, to high-end custom furniture on sale at compelling prices, Guarented has truly redefined the way India shops for furniture. And now, stunning us all further, Guarented has come out with a brand new, bespoke collection of wooden furniture for homes and offices!

Sofas

Guarented has the most amazing collection of sofas. Head to our sofa catalog to take a quick peek at the sheer variety of sofas we have! And what’s more? Our in-house team of super-skilled artisans are also ready to customize and personalize sofa designs just the way you want!

Beds

A home is incomplete without a spot to rest and catch up on some rest. In other words, a home is incomplete without a sturdy bed and a mattress. And if you’re on the lookout for one, head to Guarented and browse our amazing beds released as part of our new collection. Of course, we’ve got mattresses too!

Dining Sets

What is life without good food? Sit down, break bread, and bond with loved ones around a swanky dining table. Fully customizable and tailormade to meet your requirements, Guarented’s dining sets are the stuff of magazine covers!

Wardrobes

Wooden furniture has come a long way from its early days. Today, something as simple as a functional wardrobe can be a piece of art. Head to Guarented and browse our collection of modular wardrobes that will surely stun while also keeping your belongings organized!

