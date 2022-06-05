Cleaning Eliminates Pests from your Home and Workplace & A World Pest Awareness Day Initiative by Cleantel Services

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Jun-05 — /EPR Network/ — Cleaning is a solution to many of the health problems and hazards in the world. On June 6, 2022, i.e., World Pest Awareness Day, Cleantel is recognizing the need for cleaning to eradicate pests from homes, offices, and public spaces in the UAE. The premier cleaning company is dedicated to eradicating pests through the best cleaning processes, technology, and manpower.

Dirty spaces are the breeding grounds for pests, and regular cleaning can help eradicate the pests completely and improve the quality of life. In a hot and humid location like the UAE, pests can breed in no time. Do-it-yourself treatments also do not help in pest removal, if timely cleanliness standards have not been adopted in practice.

In that case, periodic cleaning, both indoors and outdoors, can stop the growth, and breeding of pests to a greater extent. The homes and offices that follow periodic cleaning enjoy healthy lives and better living standards.

As temperatures are warming up in the UAE, many summer pests are reemerging in full force. Deep cleaning the house during this time is very crucial to protecting families in the country for public health safety.

Cleantel’s methodology against pests is simple; ‘eradicate dirt to eradicate pests.’ According to their cleaning experts, “The breeding point of all the pests lies in dirt, dust, and stains.” So, the professional staff targets all the corners of the house to extract the process residues from a house or an office and keep it sparkling clean.

Equipped with advanced technology, Cleantel helps clean the living room (sofa, carpet, curtains, ceiling gaps, and wall vacuum), kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, and outdoors (balcony/staircase) with equal dedication.

Periodic cleaning can be the appropriate course of treatment to prevent the growth of pests and achieve a healthy space. Cleantel has various packages that can provide its patrons with subscriptions for periodic cleaning.

Please visit http://www.cleantel.me/Book-Appointment to connect with the cleaning experts and lead a pest-free, clean life in the UAE throughout the year.