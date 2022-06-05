Worldwide Demand For Thermoplastic Polyolefin Elastomers (TPO) Is Set To Increase At A CAGR Of 4.7% During 2021 To 2031 | Fact.MR Forecasts

Latest study by Fact.MR on the thermoplastic polyolefin elastomers (TPO) market reveals that consumption over the past half-decade increased by 4% CAGR to 1,890 KT in 2020. TPO consumption is anticipated to surpass 2,890 KT by the end of 2031 at 4.7% CAGR. Key factor behind market growth is divestment opportunity opted for by key stakeholders in the TPO business.

Prominent Key Players Of The Thermoplastic Polyolefin Elastomers (TPO) Market Survey Report:

HEXPOL AB

RTP Company

Mitsubishi Chemicals

LyondellBasell

Celanese

Elastron TPE

Dow

Aurora Plastics LLC

ExxonMobil

Solvay S.A.

Thermoplastic Polyolefin Elastomers Market: Key Segments

Product Type Blended Dynamically Cross-linked Polymerized

Processing Method Injection Molding Extrusion Molding Blow Molding

Application Soft Components Hard Components

End-use Automotive Exterior Weather Seals Mudguards Air Intake Hose Glass Run Channel Others Interior Dashboard Skin Airbag Cover Seat Backboard Armrest covers Assist Grips Others Building Materials Exterior Interior Consumer Goods Sporting Goods Kitchen appliances Others Electricals & Electronics Wire & Cable insulation Plugs Bushings Connectors Others Medical & Healthcare Syringe Tips Peristaltic Tubes Medical Device Components Others



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

