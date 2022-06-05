Global Sales Of Beauty Fridge Will Accelerate At A Value CAGR Worth 7.1% During 2021-2031|Fact.MR Study

Beauty Fridge Market By Product Type (Mechanical Temperature Control, Computer Temperature Control),By Application (Skincare Products, Hair care Products, Cosmetics), By Buyer Group, By Capacity, Sales Channel -Global Review 2021-2031

Demand for beauty fridges in the global market is expected to reach a value of US$ 50.4 Mn in 2021, with Y-o-Y growth in 2021 pegged at 6.5%, As per Fact.MR’s industry analysis, overall beauty fridge market value is expected to expand 2X, rising at an impressive CAGR of 7.1% through 2031.

Prominent Key Players Of The Beauty Fridge Market Survey Report:

Beautyfridge

Cooluli

Teami

HCK Fridge

Haier

SAST

CHIGO

Face Tory

Flawless

Midea

Grossag

Chefman

Beauty Fridge Industry Report by Category

Product Type: Mechanical Temperature Control Computer Temperature Control

Capacity: Less than 1 cu. Ft. Beauty Fridges 1-1.9 cu. Ft. Beauty Fridges 2-2.9 cu. Ft. Beauty Fridges 3-3.9 cu. Ft. Beauty Fridges 4-5 cu. Ft. Beauty Fridges

Buyer Group: Household Beauty Fridges Commercial Beauty Fridges

Application: Skincare Products Hair care Products Cosmetics

Sales Channel: Wholesalers/Distributors Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Multi-brand Stores Exclusive Stores Independent Small Stores Online Retailers Other Sales Channels



