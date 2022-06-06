The Natural And Organic Personal Care Market To Integrate Inquisition With Innovation

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-06 — /EPR Network/ —

Global natural and organic personal care market is set to grow 2X over the forecast period 2029-2029. New report of Persistence Market Research (PMR) projects the revenue of natural and organic personal care market to cross a revenue of US $41 Bn by end of 2029. Changing consumer perception regarding chemically formulated personal care products is generating opportunities for organic and natural products, boosting the market growth. Growing demand for products free from chemical formulations such as synthetic fragrances, parabens, preservatives and petrochemicals, is generating white spaces of growth in natural and organic personal care products.

Key Takeaways of Natural and Organic Personal Care Market

Cosmetic products will acquire about half the global natural and organic personal care market by the end of forecast period.

Hypermarkets are emerging as prominent distribution channel with major revenue share.

Kids and baby segment is projected to witness fast paced growth in the foreseeable time period.

Residential segment as end-user is estimated to continue its lead in forecast period as major revenue generator.

Oceania and MEA are gaining prominence in natural and organic personal care market.

Natural and Organic Personal Care Market – Top Growth Influencers

Increasing awareness regarding health benefits of naturally derived ingredients is positively influencing the market growth.

Better understanding about side-effects associated with long term usage of chemical products is diverting consumer preference towards naturally derived ingredients, bolstering growth of the natural and organic personal care market.

Emergence of online shopping as mainstream trend is generating growth opportunities in natural and organic personal care market.

Stringent government regulations to overcome false labelling on personal care products increase cost and delay the product launch, thereby hindering the market growth.

Competition Landscape Analysis: Natural and Organic Personal Care Market

Some of the prominent players in the global natural and organic personal care landscape that are covered in this study include, but are not limited to, Amway Corporation, Benefit Cosmetics LLC, Chanel S.A., Clarins Group, Coty Inc., Johnson & Johnson, MAC Cosmetics, Procter & Gamble Co., Revlon Inc. and Shiseido Co., Ltd. Major personal care brands are introducing unique plant and animal extracts in their personal care products to enhance their brand recognition. Market players are seeking new opportunities of business expansion in emerging distribution channels like ecommerce, capable of substantially boosting their revenue in natural and organic personal care market.

