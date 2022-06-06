Personalized Retail Nutrition and Wellness Market to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, June 06, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Personalized Retail Nutrition And Wellness Industry Overview

The global personalized retail nutrition and wellness market size was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The market has gained significant momentum in recent years, collectively attributed to the introduction of advanced wearable solutions, expanding integration of digital technologies, and targeted scalability of direct-to-consumer e-commerce models. For instance, in November 2020, Royal DSM entered in collaboration with Huami Corp. for developing personalized nutrition solutions to address health conditions such as cardiac health, sports performance, and pre-diabetes. DSM’s AVA digital platform combined with Huami’s Amazfit wearables and PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) helps in measuring health data in real-time. Hence, such strategies will help individuals prevent and manage lifestyle-based health conditions by leveraging new and advanced solutions.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Personalized Retail Nutrition And Wellness Market

In addition, the growing inclination towards functional foods can be further attributed to the growth of the market for personalized retail nutrition and wellness. Functional foods especially protein supplements are gradually gaining prominence and are becoming an integral part of a consumer’s daily diet. Hence, owing to the increasing demand of functional food products, companies are focusing on expanding their production for the functional food product portfolio.

For instance, in February 2021, Merit Functional Foods opened a new plant-based protein manufacturing facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The new facility will increase the production of food-grade high purity pea and canola proteins that are used in food and beverage applications.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic is acting as a positive catalyst for the growth of the market for personalized retail nutrition and wellness. People are increasingly driven to vitamin and mineral supplements for enhancing immune response. For catering to these growing needs, companies are launching new supplements. For instance, in December 2020, THE BOUNTIFUL COMPANY launched Immune 24 Hour +. It is a Non-GMO vitamin C supplement with 24-hour immune support. In addition, the soft gel of the supplement also includes Zinc and Vitamin D for added immune plus antioxidant support.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Biotechnology Industry Research Reports.

RNA Analysis Market – The global RNA analysis market size was valued at USD 9.28 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.44% from 2021 to 2028.

– The global RNA analysis market size was valued at USD 9.28 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.44% from 2021 to 2028. Synthetic Biology Market – The global synthetic biology market size was valued at USD 8.88 billion in 2020 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8% from 2021 to 2027.

Personalized Retail Nutrition And Wellness Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global personalized retail nutrition and wellness market based on recommendation, and region:

Personalized Retail Nutrition & Wellness Recommendation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Fixed Recommendation Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals Vitamins Proteins Minerals Amino Acids Enzymes Other dietary supplements & nutraceuticals Functional Foods Proteins Vitamins Dietary Fibers Fatty Acids Minerals Prebiotics & Probiotics Carotenoids Traditional Botanicals Repeat Recommendation Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals Vitamins Proteins Minerals Amino Acids Enzymes Other dietary supplements & nutraceuticals Functional Foods Proteins Vitamins Dietary Fibers Fatty Acids Minerals Prebiotics & Probiotics Carotenoids Traditional Botanicals Continuous Recommendation Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals Vitamins Proteins Minerals Amino Acids Enzymes Other dietary supplements & nutraceuticals Functional Foods Proteins Vitamins Dietary Fibers Fatty Acids Minerals Prebiotics & Probiotics Carotenoids Traditional Botanicals Personalized Retail Nutrition & Wellness Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Market Share Insights

October 2020: Indena has entered into a partnership with Onegevity to focus on gut microbiome testing to produce personalized nutrition pact and to focus on research and development activities for effective solutions that are synergistic to the wellness plan.

June 2020: Nutrigenomix launched an exclusive new line of genetic tests, an dietary assessment tool for catering to the needs of customers seeking plant-based personalized nutrition by providing DNA-based recommendations based on an individual’s genetic profile.



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global personalized retail nutrition and wellness market include

Cargill, Incorporated

The Nature’s Bounty Co.

Bayer AG

PlateJoy

Better Therapeutics, Inc

Tracxn Technologies

Viome (Habit Food Personalized, LLC)

BitBite Inc.

Noom, Inc.

Savor Health

Foodsmart, Inc.

GLUCOVATION, INC.

Healbe

AIRO Health Care (Pty) Ltd.

Nutrigenomix

DNAfit

BiogeniQ Inc.

Vitagene

Consumer Physics

Pfizer, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC.

DowDuPont

Tellspec

Order a free sample PDF of the Personalized Retail Nutrition And Wellness Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter