Digital Transaction Management Market to Expand at a CAGR of 25.5% from 2022-2030

Digital Transaction Management Industry Overview

The global digital transaction management market size was valued at USD 8.04 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5% from 2022 to 2030.

The growth of the market can be attributed to the paradigm shift toward workflow and process automation across numerous industries and industry verticals. Enterprises across the globe are looking forward to adopting efficient and seamless business methods, which can be implemented irrespective of the location. As such, Digital Transaction Management (DTM) solutions can help organizations in improving customer experiences while reducing transaction times, thereby creating opportunities for the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The strong emphasis businesses across the globe are putting on eliminating the conventional approaches and paperwork associated with the management of various business activities is expected to accentuate the growth of the market. At the same time, advances in technology are paving the way for more secure and reliable digital transaction management solutions. For instance, blockchain technology offers a series of timestamped data archives in the form of a chain linking together all the archives. In other words, digital transaction management solutions based on blockchain technology using a decentralized network can potentially prevent malicious attacks.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Digital Transaction Management market

The continued adoption of various practices and electronic tools by businesses across the globe to optimize routine document-based tasks is expected to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. The increasing need for secure record filing is also expected to contribute to the growth of the market. Businesses are focusing on adopting digital transaction management solutions as these solutions cover all the aspects of document lifecycle from creation to storage. Digital transaction management solutions also help in ensuring easier, faster, and safer business processes.

The increasing adoption of cloud-based services across the globe is expected to create growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period. A consistent approach toward cloud-based filing management and storage can potentially lay the foundations for paperless documentation. Furthermore, indexing, document capture, safe sharing and access control, searching and retrieval, encryption, integration, and backup capabilities are considered the main components of document management systems and the essentials for digital transaction management. Apart from these, content analytics capabilities in digital transaction management solutions can also help businesses in eliminating redundant data entries.

However, online services and solutions based on digital technologies are often vulnerable to cyberattacks and fraud. Online transactions are typically subjected to fraudulent activities, such as merchant and triangulation frauds, identity thefts, phishing, affiliate and clean frauds, counterattacks, and pagejacking. As such, the growing concerns over fraudulent transactions and cyberattacks are expected to hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period. The growing instances of security breaches and cyberattacks to default digital transactions are particularly anticipated to take a toll on the demand for digital transaction management solutions.

Digital Transaction Management Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global digital transaction management market based on covid-19 impact, component, solution, end-user, vertical, and region:

DTM Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Hardware Software Services

DTM Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Electronic Signatures Workflow Automation Authentication Document Archival Others

DTM End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Large enterprises SMEs

DTM Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Retail BFSI Healthcare IT & Telecom Government Real Estate Utilities Others

DTM Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

September 2021: OneSpan announced that BankID, a personal electronic ID for signing online and securing identification used by all the banks in Norway, has implemented anti-fraud and cloud authentication solutions from OneSpan in its operations.

June 2021: Nintex acquired AssureSign, an electronic signature pioneer and digital transaction management (DTM) software provider, to meet customer demand for a native eSignature capability within the Nintex Process Platform.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global digital transaction management market include

Adobe

Ascertia

DocuFirst

DocuSign Inc.

eDOC Innovations

Entrust Corp.

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Kofax Inc.

Nintex UK Ltd.

OneSpan

