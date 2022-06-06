Single-use Bioprocessing Market Share and Competitive Landscape 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, June 06, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Single-use Bioprocessing Industry Overview

The global single-use bioprocessing market size was valued at USD 15.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Advantages offered by Single-Use Technology (SUT), such as significant reduction in capital cost and facility construction time, have proliferated the use of disposables in the bioprocessing industry. This has resulted in the double-digit growth of the market for single-use bioprocessing.

Besides, despite the global economic loss due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market experienced significant growth. Several CMOs and biomanufacturer have shifted their business focus to the production of therapeutics against SARS-CoV-2 infection using disposable technologies. in September 2020, Serum Institute selected ABEC’s Custom Single Run (CSR) technology to accelerate large-scale, single-use manufacturing of nearly 1.0 billion doses of Novavax vaccine which is designed against COVID-19.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Single-use Bioprocessing market

Single-use Systems (SUS) are considered as a commercially viable approach to achieve maximum process efficiency and productivity by several end-users. As a result, SUS equipment is highly employed across the biomanufacturing phases, particularly in pre-commercial biopharmaceutical manufacturing. This has created opportunities for the product suppliers operating in the space.

Furthermore, the rising number of vendors offering robust disposables for commercial manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals is one of the major factors driving the market for single-use bioprocessing. Also, the introduction of automation in the bioprocessing industry has accelerated biomanufacturing efficiency exponentially. Big data analytics is anticipated to be the major trend in the near future.

The introduction of analytical models based on big data machine-learning is anticipated to result in improvement in product yields by enabling prediction and process parameters. Currently, the adoption of disposables is relatively higher among CMOs owing to the ease of use and efficiency of SUTs in bioprocessing of multiple products requiring fast turnaround times.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Biotechnology Industry Research Reports.

Large & Small-Scale Bioprocessing Market – The global large & small-scale bioprocessing (biopharmaceutical manufacturing) market size was estimated at USD 26.12 billion in 2016.

– The global large & small-scale bioprocessing (biopharmaceutical manufacturing) market size was estimated at USD 26.12 billion in 2016. Single-use Bioreactors Market – The global single-use bioreactors market size was valued at USD 2.21 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Single-use Bioprocessing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global single-use bioprocessing market based on product, workflow, end-use, and region:

Single-use Bioprocessing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Simple & Peripheral Elements Bags Tubing, Filters, Connectors, & Transfer Systems Sampling Systems Probes & Sensors pH Sensor Oxygen Sensors Pressure Sensors Temperature Sensors Conductivity Sensors Flow Sensors Other sensors Others Apparatus & Plants Bioreactors, By Capacity Up to 1000L Above 1000L to 2000L Above 2000L Filtration system Mixing, Storage, & Filling Systems Chromatography Systems Pumps Others Work Equipment Cell Culture System Syringes Others Single-use Bioprocessing Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Upstream Fermentation Downstream Single-use Bioprocessing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Biopharmaceutical Manufacturer CMOs & CROs In-house Manufacturer Academic & Clinical Research Institutes Single-use Bioprocessing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Market Share Insights

December 2020: Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the HyPerforma DynaDrive Single-Use Bioreactor (SUB) with improved scalability and performance. This product supports large-scale cell culture processes.

March 2020: GE Healthcare sold its Biopharma business to Danaher Corporation for approximately USD 20 billion in net cash. The biopharma unit is now named Cytiva.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global single-use bioprocessing market include

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

Corning Incorporated

Pall Corporation

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

Eppendorf AG

Rentschler Biopharma SE

Lonza

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

JM BioConnect

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Infors AG

PBS Biotech, Inc.

Entegris, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Kuhner AG

Rentschler Biopharma SE

Order a free sample PDF of the Single-use Bioprocessing Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter