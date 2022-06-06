What is the breakup of the Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market based on the application type?

San Francisco, California , USA, June 06, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Industry Overview

The global point-of-care molecular diagnostics market size was valued at USD 1.72 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 14.4% over the forecast period.

Increased need for accurate and faster testing methods and results for the molecular tests is expected to propel the market growth. These modern techniques are enabling a remarkable makeover in the field of molecular diagnosis. Other factor driving the market includes high quality of test results in very short time.

POC Molecular testing enables physicians to improve the standard of care by combining quick diagnosis with treatment decision in the first visit by the patient instead of hours and days to have the test results. This would help prescribe a treatment in the first instance without having to wait for final results. In addition, improving knowledge in the understanding of molecular mechanisms in the common as well as rare disorders and the advancement of DNA sequencing and analysis are some other factors that are expected to enhance POC molecular diagnostics capabilities.

For instance, the use of mutation-specific targeted analysis using comparatively more portable sequence analysis platforms for the diagnosis of ‘single gene’ ailments and extremely parallel next-gen sequencing enables simultaneous multi-gene examination, which can be used to sequence exomes for direct clinical testing. These are the type of developments that can improve the current way of molecular diagnosis into a more robust and rapid technology. Over the last decade, healthcare industry has focused its attention and development effort in the enhancement of two key aspects of molecular diagnostics such as moving towards prevention and early detection rather than finding a cure, enhancing portable testing capabilities.

As a consequence, to this concentrated effort in the direction, it has been observed that a sizeable revenue flow is progressively being directed towards areas focused on diagnostic capabilities and PoC testing enhancement. During the course of the next decade, a significant number of product commercialization and new product development cycles are expected to take place that will reinforce the molecular diagnostics expected high rate of growth. The ongoing R&D, future product commercialization, POC MDx application and usage, market adoption, penetration rates, and revenue flow for these products are expected to contribute in the development and growth of the market.

Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global point-of-care molecular diagnostics market based on application, technology, test location, end use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024) Infectious Diseases Oncology Hematology Prenatal Testing Endocrinology Other Applications

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024) PCR-based Genetic Sequencing-based Hybridization-based Microarray-based

Test Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024) Over-the-Counter (OTC) PoC

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024) Decentralized Labs Hospitals Homecare Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities Other Uses

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

October 2020: bioMérieux SA partnered with Africa Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP) to supply high-quality COVID-19 diagnostic solutions from the bioMérieux Pandemic Response Portfolio to African Union Member States.

March 2020: Abbott Laboratories launched the ID NOW PoC testing system.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global point-of-care molecular diagnostics market include

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer Healthcare

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Becton

Dickinson and Company

BioMerieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cepheid, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Johnson and Johnson

