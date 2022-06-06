Marine Pipes Market is Projected to Witness a Double-Digit CAGR by 2030

CITY, Country, 2022-Jun-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Marine Pipes Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Marine Pipes Market is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Prominent Key players of the Marine Pipes Market survey report

The players like Shshihang are engaging in using technology like fibreglass and epoxy coating to strengthen the quality with respect to safety and corrosiveness in the marine pipes market. The players in the marine pipes market are collaborating with Governments for Navy projects as well. The key players of marine pipes market are Saipem, Atteris, Sapura, Subsea 7, Fugro, McDermott, Petrofac, Technip, Wood Group, Penspen, Senaat.

Market Segmentation: Marine Pipes Market

The global marine pipes market can be segmented based on product type, material and application.

Based on the product type, the marine pipes market can be segmented as:

Seamless Steel Pipe

Straight seam submerged arc welded steel pipe (SAW)

Straight seam high frequency resistance welded steel pipe (HFERW)

Based on material, the marine pipes market can be segmented as:

Stainless Steel

Galvanized Steel

Carbon Steel

Glass Fiber

Based on application, the marine pipes market can be segmented as:

Onshore

Offshore

The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

