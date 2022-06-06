Demand For Treatment Chairs Anticipated To Expand At A Cagr Of 8% Over The Next Ten Years

As per a new report published by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the market for specialty medical chairs is anticipated to top US$ 7 Bn by 2031, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6% over the next ten years.

Specialty medical chairs are medical equipment that are intended for the purpose of treatment, examination, and rehabilitation. These chairs are designed according to the medical needs and comfort of patients, as well as to offer doctors better access to their patients. These devices can be manual or powered by batteries.

An increasing number of patients requiring treatment and examination is nudging the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising geriatric population is expected to favour demand growth of specialty medical chairs for rehabilitation purposes.

Key Market Insights Covered in Specialty Medical Chairs Industry Survey:

  • Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)
  • Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth
  • Segment-wise, Country-wise and Region-wise Analysis
  • Competition Mapping and Benchmarking
  • Market Share Analysis
  • COVID-19 Impact on Sales of Specialty Medical Chairs and How to Navigate
  • Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

Consumption Analysis of Specialty Medical Chairs from 2016 to 2020 Vs Demand Outlook for 2021 to 2031

As per the specialty medical chairs industry research by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, historically, from 2016 to 2020, market value increased at 5% CAGR, where North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific held significant share in the global market.

The growing geriatric population is expected to accelerate the demand for specialty medical chairs over the forecast period. In addition, the introduction of technologically advanced and fully automated medical chairs is anticipated to serve the market with lucrative growth opportunities.



End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) regulations state that patients should receive the same type of care and treatment at home as they receive in hospitals, thereby increasing product adoption in homecare. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the years ahead.How is Ease & Manoeuvrability of Specialty Medical Chairs Nudging Market Growth?

Specialty medical chairs help individuals in enhancing mobility or in improving comfort during various surgical operations. Specialty medical chairs can be used at the time of examination and treatment of patients in hospitals, clinics and ambulatory surgical centres. Also, ease and manoeuvrability of specialty medical chairs allows professionals to use them in different fields of healthcare.

Increasing awareness of medical conditions and growing access to medical assistance are key factors driving demand for specialty medical chairs across regions.

In addition, increasing preference for home healthcare is fuelling the growth of this market. Moreover, continuous R&D activities by major players to develop innovative products is expected to boost product sales over the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered in Specialty Medical Chairs Industry Research

  • By Product
    • Specialty Medical Chairs for Examination
      • Birthing
      • Cardiac
      • Blood Drawing
      • Dialysis
      • Mammography
    • Specialty Medical Chairs for Treatment
      • Ophthalmic
      • ENT
      • Dental
    • Specialty Medical Chairs for Rehabilitation
      • Paediatric
      • Bariatric
      • Geriatric
  • By Application
    • Specialty Medical Chairs Used in Hospitals
    • Specialty Medical Chairs Used in Clinics
    • Specialty Medical Chairs Used in Ambulatory Surgical Centres



Competitive Landscape

Many local and international medical device manufacturers are investing in this market due to its high growth potential. The competitive milieu has resulted in improved treatment delivery, better products, and increased patient safety.

Most key players focus on mergers & acquisitions, new product development, collaborations & partnerships, and expansion strategies to strengthen their market position.

  • In June 2017, Dentsply Sirona entered into a distribution agreement with Henry Schein Canada, Inc. to expand its distribution network in Canada. Rising number of industry participants are expected to intensify market competition over the coming years.






















