Global Air Flow Sensor Market Is Forecast To Surpass Usd 3.3 Billion By 2032

Use of air flow sensors in building automation projects, especially as a component in HVAC systems are positioned to create plethora of white spaces for air flow sensor manufacturers. China along with ASEAN and South Asian countries to captivate global air flow sensor industry stakeholders.

Fact.MR delivers key insights on the global Air flow Sensor market in its report titled ‘Air flow Sensor Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking- Global Review 2017 to 2026.’ The long-term outlook on the global Air flow Sensor market will remain positive, with the market value expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

In the report, average volume per year from air flow sensors has been expressed in volume (‘000 Units). According to end use industry, the building automation segment is expected to register healthy growth during the forecast period, with companies focusing on developing integrated solutions as per the demand from various countries. Based on output type, the analog segment is expected to witness a significant CAGR, in terms of volume and value, during the forecast period.

Estimated sales of air flow sensors in the global market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,942.5 Mn by the end of 2018, witnessing a CAGR growth of 3.6% over the forecast period. North America, China and Europe are expected to account for a lion’s share of the global air flow sensor market by the end of 2026 and are expected to retain their positions during the forecast period.

Global Airflow Sensors Market Dynamics

Sales of automotive is directly proportional to the production of automotive parts. Despite the fact that the world economy is in an unstable condition, on an average, the automotive industry is expected to witness significant growth, which in turn, will drive the demand in the automotive parts market and hence, drive the market of airflow sensors.

Further, climate change has forced government bodies to place strict regulations on the emission of particulate matters, such as sulphur oxides and nitrogen oxide, etc. The Paris Agreement by UNFCC, EPA (Energy Protection Agency) guidelines by the U.S. government for wastewater management, new emission standards by the government of China will restrict the emission of VOCs (volatile organic components) in these country.

These new regulations will also contribute to the growth of the airflow sensors market over the projected period. Moreover, increasing adoption of airflow sensors in healthcare industry will augment the growth of the airflow sensors market substantially.

On the other hand, the present grey market of airflow sensors is expected to hinder the growth of the airflow sensors market, especially the automotive air flow sensor market during the forecast period.

Key Segments: Air Flow Sensors Market

The section that follows analyses the global air flow sensors market on the basis of segments and presents forecast for the period of 2018-2026.

On the basis of flow range, the global air flow sensors market is segmented into:

Upto 10 SLPM

Upto 50 SLPM

Above 50 SLPM

On the basis of output type, the global air flow sensors market is segmented into:

Digital

Analog

Third section includes analysis of air flow sensors market on the basis of end-use. This section is segmented into:

Aerospace

Automotive

Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Chemical

Building Automation

Other Industrial

The following section includes analysis of the global air flow sensors market

on the basis of seven regions:

North America

Latin America

South East Asia & Pacific

China

Japan

Europe

Middle East

Africa.

