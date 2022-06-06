Parenteral Nutrition Industry Is Expected To Reach US$ 7 Billion By 2022-End

Rockville, US, 2022-Jun-06 — /EPR Network/ —

Arecently published study by Fact.MR estimates that the global parenteral nutrition market is expected to surge at a 7% CAGR from 2022-2032, reaching nearly US$ 14 Bn in value terms. Growth of the market is principally attributed to the rising cases of nutrition inadequacy across multiple age groups, induced either by chronic conditions or contraction of infectious ailments.

Historically, the market surged at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2015 and 2021. By 2021-end, the market was valued at US$ 6 Bn. During the novel coronavirus pandemic, growth prospects only served to heighten, given the increasing preference for parenteral route of administering drugs and other essential nutrients to infected patients. This method also reduced chances of contracting the COVID-19 infection, especially within the healthcare staff.

Request Sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7092

In the future, growth is expected to remain elevated amid the rising nutritional intake requirements, particularly in the developing world. Rising cases of premature births and growing cases of malnutrition are among some primary growth drivers expected to influence future parenteral nutrition products sales.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global parenteral nutrition market likely to be valued at US$ 7 Bn by 2022-end

31% of parenteral nutrition market revenue to be contributed by single dose amino acids

By nutrient type, parenteral lipid emulsions to experience a CAGR of 6.7% through 2032

North America to account for more than 2 out of 5 parenteral nutrition products sales in 2022

Asia-Pacific to be the fastest growing market, flourishing at a CAGR of 8% from 2022-2032

Increasing nutritional requirements among infants and other non-geriatric population pools is prompting key parenteral nutrition product manufacturers to introduce specific product lines, providing a considerable boost to market growth, remarks a Fact.MR analyst.

Request Customization https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7092

Competitive Landscape

Prominent parenteral nutrition products manufacturers are striving to continuously improve their product offerings. They do so by introducing new product lines, consolidating their presence through collaborations and acquiring some small to medium-scale providers among others. Some key developments are as follows:

In January 2020, Fresenius Kabi completed its clinical trial for SmofKabiven- a new range of lipid emulsions. The product is manufactured from multiple oils, including fish, soybean & olive oils and medium-chain triglycerides.

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the parenteral nutrition market, presenting historical market data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of nutrient type (carbohydrates, parenteral lipid emulsion, single dose amino acid solution, trace elements and vitamins & minerals) across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa).

Buy Now https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7092

Key Segments Covered in the Parenteral Nutrition Research Report

By Nutrient Type : Carbohydrate-based Parenteral Nutrition Products Parenteral Lipid Emulsion Single Dose Amino Acid Parenteral Nutrition Solution Parenteral Nutrition Trace Elements Parenteral Vitamins & Minerals



For More Insights- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/demand-for-industrial-gear-solutions-with-complex-designs-driving-gear-measuring-machines-market-factmr-301266718.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

4-1-1 Nakano,

9F Nakano Sunplaza

Tokyo, 164-8512

Japan

Tel: +1 (888) 863-5616