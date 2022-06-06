Polyesters Fibers Market Business Opportunities To Reviewed In New Report

Polyesters Fibers Market: Introduction
Polyester fibers are long chain synthetic polymers that are formed through chemical reactions between an alcohol and acid. Polyester fibers are majorly composed of polyethylene glycol (PET) and terepthalic acid. Polyester yarns and fabrics made from this type of polyester are very elastic, strong and have high wrinkle and abrasion resistance. Polyester fibers are extremely strong, resistant to most chemicals and shrinking, stretching, abrasion, wrinkle and mildew resistant. Polyester fibers are hydrophobic in nature and dry quickly.
Therefore, they can be used to provide insulation in the form of hollow fibers. Polyester fibers withstand wear and tear longer than cotton and retain their shapes in extreme climatic conditions and are thus preferred for manufacturing outdoor clothing. Woven or knitted fabrics made from polyester fibers are extensively used in home furnishings and apparels. As a matter of fact, polyester apparels are very common and popular. Polyester fabrics are used to make a wide variety of products – this includes jackets, shirts, pants, blankets, bed sheets, cushioning and insulating material in pillows, upholstery padding, comforters and upholstered furniture.
Polyesters Fibers Market: Dynamics
Increasing constructional activity across the world is a major driving factor for the polyester fibres market. Additionally, carpets and rugs lead the residential and commercial flooring solutions globally and this will also help to increase the demand for polyesters fibres.
The thriving demand for polyester fibres from industries such as hospitality, automotive, electronics, household, and manufacturing industries will also affect the market positively. Moreover, subsequent growth of the mattresses market is likely to strengthen the demand for polyester fibres in the coming years.
However, price volatility of raw materials, strict regulations regarding quality standards, etc. are some of the critical constraints that are anticipated to inhibit the sales of polyesters fibres.
Polyesters Fibers Market: Segmentation
|Based on product type
|
|Based on application
|
Polyesters Fibers Market: Regional Outlook
In terms of geography, Asia pacific is the largest and fastest growing market for polyesters fibres. Rapid urbanisation, industrialization and increasing consumer disposable income are the main factors that will drive demand for polyesters fibres in this region.
Rising demand for products that use polyester fibres, such as industrial and consumer textiles, home furnishings, non-woven fabrics, apparels, carpets and rugs etc., will speed up polyester fibres sales in the region. China and India are likely to be the key markets for polyesters fibres, thereby propelling market growth in Asia Pacific. North America and Western Europe will experience stable growth in terms of sales of polyester fibres during the forecast period.
Polyesters Fibers Market: Key Players
Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global polyesters fibers market include:
- Tongkun Group
- Reliance
- Zhejiang Hengyi Group
- Shenghong
- Xin Feng Ming Group
- Hengli Group
- Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group
- Sun Fiber LLC
- Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre
- DAK Americas
- Lealea Group
- Zhejiang GuXianDao Industrial Fibers
