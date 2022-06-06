Cannabis Cultivation Market Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends And Forecast 2022 to 2030

Cannabis Cultivation Industry Overview

The global cannabis cultivation market size was valued at USD 323.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Growing legalization and the adoption of cannabis for the treatment of chronic diseases are the key factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, the liberalization of laws related to cannabis cultivation, especially for hemp cultivation by various countries due to low THC content is further increasing its adoption. Furthermore, the legalization of marijuana in various geographies and its increasing adoption for medical purposes are factors driving the market for cannabis cultivation. For instance, as of April 2021, 35 states and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana for medicinal purposes, alongside 16 permitting adults to utilize the substance recreationally. And that figure is certain to climb as more individuals come around to the concept of legalizing marijuana across the U.S.

Moreover, the high demand for medical cannabis has led to a bottleneck in the supply chains in various countries. This is primarily due to a significant increase in demand and the cultivation restriction in various countries. According to research published in The Lancet in October 2021, the pandemic resulted in 53.2 million extra significant cases of depressive disorder and 76.2 million additional instances of anxiety disorders worldwide in 2020. Moreover, research published in the Journal of Addictive Diseases in September 2020 revealed an increase in the usage of medical cannabis. The study discovered that patients with mental health issues increased their usage of medical cannabis by 91% when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020. The advent of Omicron, a new version of the coronavirus in November 2021 might keep marijuana use high among mental health patients.

In addition, the demand for hemp is rapidly growing, as many developed countries have legalized the cultivation and processing of hemp after recognizing the levels of CBD present in it, which is leading to an increased demand for hemp extracts for various applications in several sectors, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and food & beverage. Hemp is regarded as an agricultural commodity produced in over 40 countries. It is a strain of cannabis Sativa, part of the genus cannabis, with THC content as low as 0.3%. Countries such as China, Canada, France, Chile, South Korea, Ecuador, Croatia, Czech Republic, Mongolia, Romania, and Russia are some of the major producers of hemp across the world.

Although medical cannabis has been legalized in various European nations only for certain indications. For instance, in Croatia, the usage of marijuana is legal among patients suffering from AIDS, cancer, multiple sclerosis, and epilepsy. Moreover, in Queensland, Australia, medical marijuana can be only used for indications such as severe muscle spasms, chemotherapy-induced nausea & vomiting, and epilepsy with severe seizures & palliative care. This limited scope of application in several countries is likely to hinder market growth and limit cultivation. Moreover, banking will remain difficult since cannabis businesses in the U.S. are not permitted to utilize regular banking systems. The Federal Reserve’s declaration on December 15, 2021, that interest rates would rise in 2022 and it will make it more difficult for marijuana firms to secure finance for future expansion.

Cannabidiol Market : The global cannabidiol market size was valued at USD 5.18 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Medical Marijuana Market – The global medical marijuana market size was valued at USD 11.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Cannabis Cultivation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cannabis cultivation market based on biomass, application, and region:

Cannabis Cultivation Biomass Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Hemp Marijuana



Cannabis Cultivation Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Medical Consumption Recreational Consumption Industrial Consumption



Cannabis Cultivation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



Market Share Insights

April, 2022: Atlas Biotechnologies Inc., in collaboration with NordicCan, confirmed the debut of Atlas Thrive CBD gum, Canada’s only CBD chewing gum.

Atlas Biotechnologies Inc., in collaboration with NordicCan, confirmed the debut of Atlas Thrive CBD gum, Canada’s only CBD chewing gum. March 2022: HEXO and Tilray Brands Collaborate to Form Strategic Alliance, Uniting Two Canadian Cannabis Industry Leaders.

HEXO and Tilray Brands Collaborate to Form Strategic Alliance, Uniting Two Canadian Cannabis Industry Leaders. October 2021: Truss CBD USA, a subsidiary of HEXO Corp joint venture, reveals the introduction of Veryvell, a range of hemp-derived CBD as well as adaptogen drinks.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global cannabis cultivation market include:

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria, Inc.

Aurora Cannabis

Tilray

The Cronos Group

Organigram Holding, Inc.

Better Holdings

Pacific Cannabis Growers

Atlas Growers

CannTrust Holdings

The Hydropothecary Corp.

