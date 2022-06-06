Ultra-light Aircraft Market – industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends and forecast 2017-2025

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-06— /EPR Network/ —

Ultra-light Aircraft Market: Introduction

The definition & classification of ultra-light aircraft varies from country to country as per regulations. In the U.S., Part 103 of the Federal Aviation Regulation defines an ultra-light aircraft as an aircraft with a maximum fuel capacity of 5 gallons, maximum empty weight (powered aircraft) of 254 lbs and one that can’t carry a passenger (has a single seat only). The same norm also specifies that one doesn’t require a medical certificate or a license of any kind to fly an ultra-light aircraft. Whereas in Europe, the maximum seat capacity is 1 or 2 seats, and countries such as the U.K., Italy and Germany follow strict safety regulations that require training and license for classes. From a customer stand point, an ultra-light aircraft provides an affordable way to fly. Since the beginning, the global ultra-light aircraft market has been witnessing rapid growth, and in affluent countries, such as Europe, and the U.S. it accounts for approximately 20% of civil aviation.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a Sample@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/15088

Ultra-light Aircraft Market: Dynamics

Drivers:

Significant growth in civil aviation worldwide and increasing preference towards cost-effective air travel for luxury & recreational activities are the primary factors estimated to support growth of the ultra-light aircraft market.

Additionally, the rise in recreational and sports activities, personal disposable income, and low maintenance & operation cost of ultra-light aircraft are forecasted to spur the global ultra-light aircraft market. The global ultra-light aircraft market is expected to have high opportunity potential in the fixed wing segment.

Restraints:

Stringent regulations regarding license and safety measures are estimated to be key growth restraints over the forecast period. Moreover, the names of ultra-light aircraft vary from country to country, which is estimated to be a major growth restraint to overland flight and international trade.

Ultra-light Aircraft Market: Segmentation

The global ultra-light aircraft market segmented on the basis of aircraft type: rotary wing, fixed wing, and flex wing.

The global ultra-light aircraft market classified on the basis of engine type: powered aircraft and unpowered aircraft. The powered aircraft segment can be further bifurcated into fuel powered and electric.

The global ultra-light aircraft market segmented on the basis of application: recreational, military and others (commercial).

For critical insights on this market, request for customization here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/15088

Ultra-light Aircraft Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, North America and Europe are estimated to remain dominant markets over the forecast period. Europe is estimated to be remain dominant over the forecast period, owing to growth in recreational & sports activities.

Countries, such as the U.K., Germany, Italy and France drive the ultra-light aircraft market in the Europe. Middle East & Africa, Japan, and Latin America are expected to be lucrative regions over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific ultra-light aircraft market is anticipated to grow steadily over the forecast period, due to growth in personal disposable income and rise in leisure activities in countries, such as India, China, South Korea, and Japan.

Ultra-light Aircraft Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global ultra-light aircraft market, identified across the value chain include:

P&M Aviation

Costruzioni Aeronautiche TECNAM S.r.l.

Cub Crafters, Inc.

Flight Design GmbH

Quicksilver Aircraft

Jabiru Aircraft Pty. Ltd.

American Legend Aircraft Company

Aeropro s.r.o.

TARRAGON

Belite Enterprises LLC

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/15088

Related Reports:

As per this exhaustive research report, the global electric bikes market is witnessing moderate growth and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2017-2022.

The commercial aircraft market is projected to witness a modest CAGR of 4.1% for the period from 2017 to 2022.

About us: – Persistence market research

Contact Us:

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com