Medical Waste Management Market Growth To Surge Owing To Increasing Adoption By (Use Applications) : Fact.MR

Posted on 2022-06-06 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

A recent report by Fact.MR shows that the market is expected to surpass US$ 22 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 forecast period. A CAGR of over 3% has been projected for the market across the forthcoming decade. Increasing hospitalization rates is compounding the volume of medical waste generated, thus nudging demand.

Historically, demand accelerated at a CAGR of approximately 4%, closing in at over US$ 16 Bn in 2020. The onset of COVID-19 further heightened expansion prospects. As countries continue battling the pandemic even today, hospitals and other healthcare settings are prioritizing on maintaining hygiene standards to prevent infection spread.

The World Health Organization estimated a 40% increase in production of PPE in March 2020, including 89 million medical masks, 76 million examination gloves, and 1.6 million goggles. This increased the amount of medical waste globally at an unprecedented rate. In forthcoming years, as people retain their hygiene consciousness, growth of medical waste management is expected to scale new heights in the forecast period.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4804

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • By type of waste, non-hazardous waste management to generate 70% revenue until 2031
  • However, demand for infectious & pathological waste management to surge at 6% CAGR
  • Off-site medical waste management solutions to generate 3 out of 5 sales through 2031
  • Mid & small quantity medical waste management to expand at around 4% CAGR
  • U.S likely to account for 40% of total medical waste management solutions demand
  • Medical waste management services in Europe to surge at a CAGR of 4%
  • India and China to emerge as opportunistic markets across Asia, amid extensive healthcare infrastructure development

“Legal frameworks implemented for the management of medical waste combined with the use of various technologies in managing medical waste will help achieve a higher level of efficiency in managing medical waste,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Medical waste management is mainly used in healthcare sectors such as hospitals, clinics, laboratories and other places. Global health markets are experiencing rapid expansion in emerging markets such as North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe.

The major market players focus their strategies on expanding their capacity and geographic footprint as well as collaborating with local players to eliminate waste in untapped markets.

Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4804

Key players analyzed in the Medical Waste Management market study:

  • Biomedical Waste Solutions LLC
  • Clean Harbors, Inc.
  • Waste Management, Inc.
  • Suez Environmental Services
  • Veolia Environmental Services
  • Daniels Sharpsmart Inc.
  • US Ecology, Inc.
  • Republic Services, Inc.
  • Stericycle, Inc.
  • All Medical Waste Australia Pty Ltd.
  • Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

On the basis of region, the Medical Waste Management study contains:

  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Argentina
  • GCC
  • South Africa

.Full Access of this Report Is Available at  – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4804

The report covers following Medical Waste Management Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Medical Waste Management market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand Medical Waste Management
  • Latest industry Analysis on Medical Waste Management Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Medical Waste Management Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Medical Waste Management demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Medical Waste Management major players
  • Medical Waste Management Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Medical Waste Management demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Key Questions in Medical Waste Management Market Research Report:

  1. What are the current scenarios and key trends in Medical Waste Management Market Industry?
  2. What key strategies are companies adopting to grow their consumer base?
  3. What are the key categories and future potential of Medical Waste Management Market?
  4. What are the key Medical Waste Management Market drivers and what are their projected impacts in the short, medium and long term?
  5. What is the size of the Medical Waste Management Market and what are the opportunities for the key players?

For More Insight- https://www.factmr.com/article/124/latest-trends-in-the-healthcare-industry-how-has-it-transformed-businesses

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution