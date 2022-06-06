Biomedical Textiles Market To Witness Significant Incremental Opportunity During 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, forecasts the global Biomedical Textiles Market to have a positive outlook, growing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period 2021-2031. Biomedical textiles refer to fabric materials designed and manufactured primarily for medical purposes and applications such as implants, surgeries, first aid procedures and clinical treatments. These textiles are commonly used in the medical field as surgical apparel such as masks, caps, surgical gowns, patient clothing, surgical drapes, sterilization wraps, bandages and orthopedic pads.

These textiles allow the materials to protect users from bacterial effects from blood, urine, body fluids, saline and other chemicals during surgery. Surgeons and clinicians are increasingly turning to biomedical textiles to replace and support damaged body parts. The healthcare industry, focused on providing better facilities and advancing technologies for better treatments, is demanding more biomedical textiles. Therefore, the demand for biomedical textiles is sufficiently promising for the coming years.

Key Insights from the Market Study

The global market for biomedical textiles will grow to over US$ 6 billion by 2031.

Non-biodegradable, one of the segments, is expected to reach around $4.5 billion by 2031.

Nonwoven will register 3% CAGR during forecast period 2021-2031.

China predicts a projected market size of around $3 billion by 2031.

The market in Japan is expected to grow at over 4% CAGR through 2031.

“The rising preference for biomedical textiles for soft tissue repair, extracorporeal implants, and health and hygiene products is expected to fuel market growth in the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Global Biomedical Textiles Market- In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

By Fabric Non-woven Biomedical Textiles Woven Biomedical Textiles Knitted Biomedical Textiles

By Fiber Biodegradable Biomedical Textiles Non-biodegradable Biomedical Textiles

By Application Biomedical Textiles for Implantable Applications Biomedical Textiles for Non-implantable Applications Biomedical Textiles for Surgical Sutures Applications

By End Use Biomedical Textiles for Ophthalmology Biomedical Textiles for Neurology Biomedical Textiles for General Surgery Biomedical Textiles for Orthopedics



Report Benefits and Key Questions Answered

Biomedical Textiles Market Category and Segment Level Analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth in key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at regional and local level.• Biomedical Textiles Market Historical Volume Analysis: The report provides a comparison of historical Canned Cocktails market sales and forecast sales performance for 2021-2031.

Biomedical Textiles Market Manufacturing Trends Analysis: The report provides a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Biomedical Textiles market. It carefully measures the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographic groups worldwide

Biomedical Textiles Market Market Consumption by Demographic: The report examines the consumer behavior impacting the demand outlook for the Biomedical Textiles Market for the assessment period. The impact of their enthusiasm for digital trends on the biomedical textiles market is carefully analyzed

Post-COVID Consumer Spending for Biomedical Textile Market Consumption: The healthcare industry has been largely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending after COVID-19. It assesses how current trends are impacting healthcare spending and thereby impacting Biomedical Textile market growth

