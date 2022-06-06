The In Flight Wi Fi Services Market To Grow Based On Instilled Innovation

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The global in-flight Wi-Fi services market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of close to 22% over the next ten years, according to analysis by Persistence Market Research. The market is estimated to be valued US$ 5.5 Bn by the end of 2022, and is anticipated to be worth US$ 39 Bn by the end of the decade.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Gogo Inc., Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., ViaSat Inc., Thales Group, Panasonic Corporation, Sita, Honeywell International Inc., Kymeta Corporation and Thinkom Solutions Inc. and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the In Flight Wi Fi Services.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into hardware and service. In terms of market share, hardware was the dominant segment in 2022, with over 3/5 share of the global in-flight Wi-Fi services market. Hardware segment is further sub-segmented into the antenna, wireless access point, wireless hotspot gateway, wireless LAN controller and other hardware while the service segment is segmented into implementation & integration, network planning & design, support service, video streaming service and other services.

The global in-flight Wi-Fi services market has been segmented by technology into air-to-ground technology and satellite technology. Of these segments, air-to-ground technology was the largest segment in the global in-flight Wi-Fi services market in terms of revenue contribution previously.

However, the segment is expected to lose its dominance to satellite technology segment by the end of 2022. Satellite technology is further segmented into Ku-band, Ka-band and SBB (Swift Broadband) technologies. Among aforementioned sub-segments, Ku-band is expected to be the largest sub-segment.

The growth of the global in-flight Wi-Fi services market is mainly driven by advancements in connectivity technologies. Also, increasing deployment and adoption of connectivity hardware and services by airlines across the globe is fueling the growth of the in-flight Wi-Fi services market.

However, data privacy & security issues and lack of awareness regarding in-flight Wi-Fi services particularly in developing regions are restraining the growth of the market to some extent. In-flight Wi-Fi service and hardware providers are following the strategy of mergers & acquisitions in order to enhance their market presence and expand their product portfolio, which in turn has resulted into consolidation of the global in-flight Wi-Fi services market.

This report covers trends driving each segment and respective sub-segments and offers analysis and insights of the potential of the in-flight Wi-Fi services market in specific regions. By region, North America dominated the in-flight Wi-Fi services market, accounting for over 30% share of the overall market in 2020.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

In Flight Wi Fi Services Market Manufacturers

In Flight Wi Fi Services Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

In Flight Wi Fi Services Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

