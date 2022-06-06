North America Estimated to Hold 30% of Global Datacenters Market

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-06 — /EPR Network/ —

Analysts at Persistence Market Research have estimated the datacenters market to be valued at approximately US$ 46 Bn in 2021. The global is anticipated to be valued at US$ 155 Bn by the end of 2031, soaring at an impressive CAGR of 9.5% over the next ten years. Persistence Market Research delivers key insights on the global datacenters market based on installation and construction, consulting and integration services, and applications in its latest report titled, “Global Market Study on Datacenters: 2021-2031”.

Market Dynamics

The challenging economic scenario and macro-economic factors have a great impact on the growth of the internal datacenters. The declining economy put on hold many datacenters projects since it requires large lead time for the datacenters to construct and the considerable amount of investment.

Fluctuating economy and growing technology advancements demand flexible and high computational power solutions in the datacenters landscape, thereby leading to the growth of outsourcing of the datacenters.

Growing demand to reduce large capital commitments compel many enterprises to outsource the datacenters services or capacity to external service providers.

Accelerated growth in digitization results in the transformation of the datacenters infrastructure as the traditional datacenters architecture is not flexible to adapt to the heavy data volume and variety of the information transferred through different devices.

The growing digital transformation through the mobile devices, connected technology, Internet of Things demands the datacenters ecosystem with the high speed of deployment, flexibility, scalability, security and availability of data. This digital transformation leads to the development of the innovative datacenters infrastructure that serves as highly agile, cost- effective and software- defined infrastructure

The datacenters market is undergoing rapid change with the change in focus towards cloud computing, cloud provisioning, cloud migration and cloud-based deployment and automation.

Rise in the digital data content and growth of a large amount of data transfer via mobile devices have encouraged the enterprises to shift towards the cloud datacenters. Moreover, companies today are focusing on the benefits such as scalability, flexibility and easy deployment and allocating resources to public, private and hybrid cloud environments.

Cloud computing provides new architectural environments to datacenters networking, thereby boosting demand for network services and datacenters.

Market Forecasts

The datacenters market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growth of the service provider datacenters sub-segment in the new datacenters builds segment. The growth of mega, localized and midtier datacenters globally leads to the overall growth of the service provider datacenters market.

The new datacenters builds segment is expected to register a stellar CAGR during the forecast period and the datacenters rebuilds segment is expected to exhibit a moderate CAGR during the forecast period.

Growth in consulting activities is attributed to the growth of network design, network design and planning and security consulting. On the basis of regions, North America is anticipated to be the most attractive region in terms of value share by 2031. The region is estimated to account for 3/10 value share in 2021 and is anticipated to continue the dominance in value share over 2021–2031.

The markets in North America and Europe are anticipated to contribute majorly to the global datacenters market. Asia Pacific is the leading region in terms of market value during the forecast period due to emerging economies in the region and faster adoption of technological advancements such as cloud, mobile, and data analytics leading to the growth of datacenters service providers in the region.

The report analyses the global datacenters market in terms of value (US$ Bn) by installation & construction type, consulting & integration services types, application and region; and provides insightful information regarding the value chain, market trends, competitive landscape, market dynamics, and market estimations and forecast.

Market Competitive Landscape

Key market participants covered in the report include Google Inc., Digital Realty, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, NTT Communications Corporations, IBM Corporation, AT&T Inc., Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Equinix Inc.

