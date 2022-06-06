Growth In Sales of Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market To Be Largely Driven By Rising Consumer Adoption : Fact.MR

Fact.MR’s urinary tract infection treatment market report forecasts 2.1% CAGR across the 2021-2031 assessment period. As per the report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the market is poised to be valued at around US$ 12.9 Bn by 2031. Growth is due to increasing prevalence of urinary tract infection, unhygienic lifestyles, antibiotic resistance, recurrence of complicated UTIs, and urinary catheterization. All these factors have significantly increased the number of hospital visits for UTI treatment per year.

Urinary tract infection is amongst the most common bacterial infections that affect millions of people worldwide. Recurrent urinary tract infection is a major health issue in females across the globe. Increasing geriatric population is another factor that is expected to boost demand for UTI treatment as the elderly population is at high risk of contracting the same.

Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Industry Survey by Category

By Drug Class: Penicillin and Combinations Amoxicillin Amoxicillin and Clavulanate Potassium Others Quinolones Ciprofloxaxin Levofloxaxin Nalidixic acid Norfloxacin Others Cephalosporin Ceftriaxone Cefuroxime Cefixime Cephalexin Aminoglycoside Antibiotics Amikacin Gentamicin Sulphonamides (Sulfamethoxazole +Trimethoprim) Azoles and Amphotericin B Tetracycline (Doxycycline) Nirtofurans (Nitrofurantoin) Other

By Indication: Complicated UTI Uncomplicated UTI

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Gynecology and Urology Clinics Drug Stores Retail Pharmacies Online Drug Stores

By Region: North America Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Latin America Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Europe Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market East Asia Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market South Asia Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Oceania Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Middle East and Africa (MEA) Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market



Key Takeaways from Market Study

By drug class, quinolones hold a high share of 45.7% in 2021, and the segment is set to expand at 2.5% CAGR over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

By indication, uncomplicated UTI is valued at US$ 8 Bn in 2021, and is expected to increase to a value of US$ 9.7 Bn by 2031, indicating highest demand due to high prevalence of the disease.

By distribution channel, retail pharmacies account for 55.8% market share.

Europe held the largest share of 33.7% in the global urinary tract infection treatment market in 2021, due to major technological advancements and high percent of geriatric population who are more prone to UTIs.

Competitive Landscape

Key players such as Bayer AG and Pfizer, amongst others, are focusing on collaboration and research activities for approvals

Bayer announced the initiation of the FIONA study, a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III study, of finerenone for the treatment of pediatric patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and severely increased proteinuria (2021).

Pfizer and LianBio announced a strategic collaboration to expand the development of novel therapeutics in Greater China (2020).

Similarly key developments of other companies such as GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Pfizer, Allergan Plc, Almirall SA, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Merck & Co., Inc. have been tracked in the study by Fact.MR.

More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the urinary tract infection treatment market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of drug class (penicillin & combinations, quinolones, cephalosporin, aminoglycoside antibiotics, sulphonamides (sulfamethoxazole + trimethoprim), azoles and amphotericin b, tetracycline (doxycycline), nitrofurans (nitrofurantoin), others), indication (complicated UTI, uncomplicated UTI), and by distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, gynecology and urology clinics, drug stores, retail pharmacies, online drug stores), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

