Flat Panel Detector Based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT Market To Create Lucrative Opportunities For Existing Companies As Well As New Players : Fact.MR

Key Segments Covered in the Market Study

By Application Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT for Dental Applications Implantology Orthodontics Oral Surgery Endodontics Periodontology Other Dental Applications Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT for ENT Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT for Orthopedics Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT for Other Applications

By Product Sitting Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT Standing Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT Lying Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT

By End User Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT for Hospitals Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT for Diagnostic Centers Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT for Clinics Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT for Other End Users



Competitive Landscape

Prominent flat panel detector based X-ray for cone beam CT manufacturers are emphasizing on introducing robust equipment, tapping into the highly dynamic requirements of the medical industry. Besides, players are investing in forging collaborations or partnerships to enhance their outreach. Some prominent developments are as follows:

In May 2021, Vatech announced that its oral x-ray device for dental diagnosis with CNT technology was selected as one of the World Class Products of Korea. The newly-selected oral x-ray device- EzRay Air P- is a portable digital x-ray that enables convenient photography in various dental care facilities.

In July 2021, Varex Imaging Corporation announced the addition of the LUMEN 4336W digital radiography detector to its existing product line. The device joins the LUMEN 4343W as part of a new generation of detectors designed for increased durability and convenience for customers and end-users, and is equipped with a wireless charging option

How Opportunistic is the Market for FPD-based X-ray for CBCT in the Asia-Pacific?

Increasing Medical Tourism for Various Chronic Ailments Widening Prospects

Over the past decade, Asia-Pacific has emerged as a highly lucrative medical tourism hub, given the highly inexpensive nature of medical care compared to other developed regions. Countries such as China, India and South Korea are the most sought after destinations for medical tourism.

Out of all countries, India appears to be the most lucrative destination, given the presence of cutting-edge technology, world renowned surgeons and cost-effective treatments. The country ranked 10th out of the top 46 countries in the world in the Medical Tourism Index 2020-21. Given these trends, the scope for FPD detector based X-rays for CBT only serves to broaden in the Asia-Pacific.

Furthermore, various manufacturers from countries such as Japan, South Korea, China and Australia are making significant headways into the market. As per Fact.MR’s analysis, the FPD detector based X-Ray for CBCT in the Asia-Pacific is expected to surge at a CAGR of 9.5% across the 2022-2032 forecast period.

