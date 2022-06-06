Sales Revenue of Medical Foods Market To Receive A Fillip Owing To Burgeoning Demand During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The global sales of medical foods market garnered a market value of US$ 20 Bn in 2021, and is expected to register a CAGR of 5% by accumulating a market value of US$ 32.6 Bn through the forecast period 2022-2032.

An increase in the geriatric population across the globe is a major cause for the demand for medical foods. Moreover, the presence of chronic ailments such as diabetes and cancer are positively influencing the sales of medical foods.

Prominent Key players of the Medical Foods market survey report:

  • Nestle
  • Mead Johnson & Company, LLC
  • Fresenius Kabi
  • Danone
  • Primus Pharmaceuticals, Inc
  • Medtrition, Inc.
  • Abbott
  • Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc.

Key Segments Covered in the Medical Foods Industry Report

  • By Route of Administration
    • Oral Medical Foods
    • Enteral Medical Foods
  • By Product
    • Medical Food Pills
    • Medical Food Liquids
    • Medical Food Powder
    • Other Medical Food Products
  • By Application
    • Medical Foods for Chronic Kidney Disease
    • Medical Foods for Minimal Hepatic Encephalopathy
    • Medical Foods for Diabetic Neuropathy
    • Medical Foods for Depression
    • Medical Foods for Nutritional Deficiency
    • Medical Foods for Chemotherapy Induced Diarrhoea
    • Medical Foods for Alzheimer’s Disease
    • Medical Foods for Pathogen Related Infections
    • Medical Foods for ADHD
    • Medical Foods for Wound Healing
    • Medical Foods for Chronic Diarrhoea
    • Medical Foods for Parkinson’s Disease
    • Medical Foods for Severe Protein Allergy
    • Medical Foods for Pain Management
    • Medical Foods for Other Cancer Related Treatments
    • Medical Foods for Constipation Relief
    • Medical Foods for Epilepsy
    • Medical Foods for Protein Booster
    • Medical Foods for Dysphagia
    • Medical Foods for Orphan Diseases
      • Phenylketonuria
      • Eosinophilic esophagitis
      • Homocystinuria
      • Tyrosinemia
      • MSUD
      • FPIES
    • Medical Foods for Other Applications
  • By Distribution Channel
    • Online Sales of Medical Foods
    • Institutional Sales Medical Foods
    • Retail Sales Medical Foods

