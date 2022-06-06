Increasing Consumer Adoption to Fuel Demand for VR Gaming Accessories Market

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-06 — /EPR Network/ —

This published report for the VR Gaming Accessories Market analyzes and forecasts the marketing statistics of the product/service market on a global as well as the regional level. This detailed study VR Gaming Accessories Market also offers the previous historical data along with the forecast from 2022 to 2030. The assessment of the VR Gaming Accessories Market factors gives a brief overview of the impact on the demand over the forecast period. In addition to this, the report also studies the opportunities that are available in the report at the global level. An executive summary is also provided based on the industry snapshot for the period from 2022-2027.

The global virtual reality gaming accessories market is projected to reach a market valuation in excess of US$ 31 Bn by the end of 2027, up from an estimated US$ 9.5 Bn in 2017, witnessing a CAGR of 15.9% in terms of revenue. The global virtual reality gaming accessories market is expected to create an incremental opportunity of about US$ 21.5 Bn between 2017 and 2027.

The enchanting world of gaming has been augmented by the arrival of virtual reality technology, which offers gamers an immersive 3-D experience through devices such as VR headsets, controllers, VR treadmill, etc. Persistence Market Research has studied this interesting market of virtual reality gaming accessories and presented the findings, forecasts, and insights in a new report titled “Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2027.” This report presents detailed revenue forecasts of the global VR gaming accessories market by components, platform, sales channel, and region and throws light on the various factors boosting revenue growth of the global market over an eight year assessment period from 2017 to 2027.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – HTC Corporation, Google Inc., Sony Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Virtuix Holdings Inc., Samsung Corporation, Nintendo Co Ltd, Oculus VR LLC, HP Inc, and Xiaomi Corporation and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the VR Gaming Accessories.

Global Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Market: Segmental Forecast

The global virtual reality gaming accessories market is segmented on the basis of Components into Headset (Mobile, Tethered), VR Controller (VR Glove, Gun Controller, Haptic Controller, Handheld Controller), VR Treadmill, Gaming Suit, and VR PC Backpack. On the basis of Platform, the market is segmented into Gaming Console, PC, and Smartphone. By Sales Channel, the segmentation includes Organized Retail Chain, Unorganized Retail Chain, and Online Store. Regional classifications include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA.

In terms of value, Asia Pacific is projected to be the most attractive regional market in the global virtual reality gaming accessories market during the forecast period, with high Y-o-Y growth rates. The APAC virtual reality gaming accessories market will reach a market valuation of just under US$ 14 Bn by the end of 2027 and witness a CAGR of 17.7% in terms of value. North America is the second largest regional market with revenues to the tune of US$ 8 Bn expected by 2027 end, with a CAGR of 15.8%.

the Headset segment is anticipated to be the most attractive segment during the forecast period, with market revenue estimated to stand at about US$ 12 Bn by 2027 end. Among the platform segments, the Smartphone segment is likely to lead the global virtual reality gaming accessories market, with revenues anticipated to cross US$ 14 Bn by the end of 2027 at a growth rate of 14.2%. Revenue from the PC and Gaming Console segments is expected to increase significantly between 2017 and 2027. The Gaming Console segment is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period. In terms of CAGR, the Gaming Console segment leads in this category with a growth rate of 19.1% during the forecast period.

the Smartphone segment is likely to lead the global virtual reality gaming accessories market, with revenues anticipated to cross US$ 14 Bn by the end of 2027 at a growth rate of 14.2%. Revenue from the PC and Gaming Console segments is expected to increase significantly between 2017 and 2027. The Gaming Console segment is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period. In terms of CAGR, the Gaming Console segment leads in this category with a growth rate of 19.1% during the forecast period. By sales channel, the Online Store segment is projected to be the most attractive segment in the global market with a CAGR of 13.6%. In terms of value, the Unorganized Retail Chain segment is poised to witness substantial growth during the forecast period and register high Y-o-Y growth rates.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

VR Gaming Accessories Market Manufacturers

VR Gaming Accessories Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

VR Gaming Accessories Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

