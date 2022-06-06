The Wireless Car Charging Market To Witness Innovation-Based Sartorial Grandeur

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-06 — /EPR Network/ —

This updated analysis on the wireless car charging market by skilled analysts at Persistence Market Research estimates the industry to surge at an impressive CAGR of 42.5% over the next ten years. As per this analysis, market revenue totaled US$ 16 Mn in 2020, and is expected to amount to a valuation of US$ 550 Mn by the end of 2031.

The automotive industry is seeing a major paradigm shift from fossil fuel-operated vehicles to electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles. This shift is the result of depleting fossil fuels, increasing prices of these fuels, rising environmental concerns about emissions from fossil-powered vehicles, etc.

Request for Free Sample Report of “Wireless Car Charging” Market @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3644

As the world searches for cleaner alternatives for fossil fuels, electric vehicles are the first choice as they have proven their efficiency and practicality. The number of electric vehicles and electric vehicle manufacturers has grown substantially over the past decade, and this is expected to propel demand for wireless car charging. Benefits such as faster charging, high convenience, and safe and effective than wired charging make wireless charging a preferred choice for electric vehicles.

Prime manufacturers of wireless car charging products are adopting various organic and inorganic strategies to maximize their revenue potential across the world. They are also focusing on the research & development of charging technology.

In October 2021, Volkswagen Group’s technology unit for applied materials science announced the expansion of its collaboration with Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville (UT). The teams have already started testing different wireless charging concepts for electric vehicles, and their aim is to develop wireless chargers that are up to 98% efficient.

A Toyota patent has revealed that the automotive giant is working on a breakthrough wireless charging technology that could revolutionize the electric vehicle charging industry. The technology would enable vehicle-to-vehicle wireless charging, which would definitely be a big hit as it would eliminate the time lost in stopping and charging vehicles.

Request For Customization @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/3644

Competitive Landscape

The global market for wireless car charging has been identified as a fairly fragmented space due to the presence of a high number of market participants.

Some of the key market players included in the report are Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Evatran LLC (Plugless Power), WiTricity Corporation, Momentum Dynamics Corp., Toshiba Corporation, Mojo Mobility Inc., HEVO Inc., Bombardier Inc, TDK Corporation, Denso Corporation, and ZTE Corporation.

The above are identified as key providers of wireless car charging. These market participants are engaged in market expansion activities and are developing new strategies to increase their sales on a global level.

Click Here to Buy this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/3644

About us: Persistence Market Research

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com