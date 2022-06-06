mHealth Market To Witness Stellar Growth Rate In Next 10 Years : Fact.MR

2022-06-06

The global mHealth market is poised to be valued at US$ 57 Billion in FY2022, and is expected to flourish at a staggering 12% value CAGR throughout the 2022-2032 forecast period. By the end of the aforementioned assessment period, the market is poised to be valued at over US$ 177 Billion.

As of 2021, the market for mHealth services reached US$ 51 Billion, and is likely to experience a Y-o-Y expansion of 10% by the end of 2022. Based on component, mHealth apps are expected to capture over 75% of the total revenue, while half of the global mHealth market revenue will be generated by mobile operators.

Key Segments Covered in the mHealth Research Report

  • By Component

    • mHealth Wearables
      • BP Monitors
      • Glucose Monitors
      • Pulse Oximeters
      • Sleep Apnea Monitors (PSG)
      • Neurological Monitors
      • Activity Trackers/Actigraphs
    • mHealth Apps
      • Medical Apps
        • Women’s Health
        • Personal Health Record Apps
        • Medication Management Apps
        • Disease Management Apps
        • Diagnostic Apps
        • Remote Monitoring Apps
        • Others
      • Fitness Apps
        • Exercise & Fitness
        • Diet & Nutrition
        • Lifestyle & Stress

  • By Services

    • mHealth Monitoring Services
      • Independent Aging Solutions
      • Chronic Disease Management & Post-acute Care Services
    • mHealth Diagnosis Services
    • mHealthcare Systems Strengthening Services
    • Other mHealth Services

  • By Participants

    • Mobile mHealth Operators
    • mHealth Device Vendors
    • mHealth Content Players
    • mHealthcare Providers

Competitive Landscape

Given the increased penetration of technological advancements in the healthcare domain, prominent mHealth service providers are incorporating the latest virtual technologies to introduce highly sophisticated mobile applications. Besides, extensive R&D activities, collaborations and mergers & acquisitions constitute other expansion strategies of key players. Some notable developments are as follows:

  • In January 2022, AT&T Inc. announced a partnership with Smart Meter to improve health outcomes for patients with chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure. The company intends to introduce the iPulseOxTM device at CES 2022, which will deploy AT&T’s nationwide IoT Network
  • In February 2017, Samsung Electronics Co collaborated with American Well in order to beef up the consumer-facing space with access to mHealth tools to provide reliable data. The partnership was aimed at ushering in an integrated care delivery system and improve business outcomes

By Participants, which Category is likely to benefit the Most?

Mobile Operators to Emerge as Primary mHealth Beneficiaries in the Long-Run

According to Fact.MR, mobile operators are expected to be the major stakeholders of mHealth services, accounting for nearly 50% revenue in 2022. Rising proportion of mobile internet subscribers and improvement in connectivity infrastructure are attributed as key motivators behind rising mHealth services adoption.

At the same time, mHealth services are expected to be leveraged by content players, given the rising need for documenting, handling and monitoring of various health conditions by multiple stakeholders. A CAGR of 13% has been projected for this segment.

