mHealth Market To Witness Stellar Growth Rate In Next 10 Years : Fact.MR

The global mHealth market is poised to be valued at US$ 57 Billion in FY2022, and is expected to flourish at a staggering 12% value CAGR throughout the 2022-2032 forecast period. By the end of the aforementioned assessment period, the market is poised to be valued at over US$ 177 Billion.

As of 2021, the market for mHealth services reached US$ 51 Billion, and is likely to experience a Y-o-Y expansion of 10% by the end of 2022. Based on component, mHealth apps are expected to capture over 75% of the total revenue, while half of the global mHealth market revenue will be generated by mobile operators.