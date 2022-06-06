Sales of Disposable Endoscopes Market To Soar Through Key Use Industries During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The global market for disposable endoscopes market is anticipated to secure a market value of USD 9.26 Bn by 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The reduced scope of spreading infections with the usage of disposable endoscopes is likely to increase the demand for the single-use endoscope in the coming time.

Increased incidence of HAI due to usage of infected endoscopes is likely to be another salient cause driving the market. Moreover, the ongoing development with the rising investment by the renowned key disposable endoscope manufacturers is predicted to augment the industry significantly. In addition, the increasing clearances by the regulatory bodies are likely to provide a significant boost to the market in the coming time.

For critical insights on this market, request for More Info – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7111

Key Segments Covered in the Disposable Endoscopes Industry Report

By End-Use Disposable Endoscopes for Hospitals Disposable Endoscopes for Diagnostics Centers Disposable Endoscopes for Clinics

By Application Disposable Endoscopes for Arthroscopy Disposable Endoscopes for Bronchoscopy Disposable Endoscopes for ENT Endoscopy Disposable Endoscopes for Urologic Endoscopy Disposable Endoscopes for GI Endoscopy Disposable Endoscopes for Other Applications



Request more information about Report Methodology – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7111

Competitive Landscape

The eminent players of the global disposable endoscope market are making significant investments to innovate their products and expand their global reach. Their focus is to increase the sales of their products through various strategies such as; collaboration, acquisition, and partnerships.

Some of the recent developments among the key players are:

In December 2021, Ambu Inc., the global leader in single-use endoscopes announced that it has been given a contract in the field of Sigle-Use Visualization Devices with Vizient Inc., which is globally renowned and largest healthcare performance Improvement Company in the U.S. The agreement begins in February 2022.

In November 2020, Olympus Corporation announced a partnership with Ruhof Corporation and rolled out hybrid tubing and single-use procedure kits for endoscopes to minimize contamination risks.

In June 2020, a private corporation that develops single-use endoscopes, 3NT, announced FDA 510 (K) clearance for Colibri™ Micro ENT Scope. It is the world’s first single-use endoscope designed especially for Otology.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7111

What is the Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Endoscopes Market?

Increased demand for Disposable Medical Diagnostic Equipment during COVID-19

The reduced surgical procedures due to the pandemic are likely to moderately impact the market. The evaluation at Fact. MR reveals that the global market witnessed reduced revenue of about 3% from 2019 to 2020.

However, the outbreak of COVID-19 has increased demand for single-use devices owing to the shortage of workforce due to increased infection risk associated with cleaning an endoscope. The growing complications post-COVID recovery and increasing demand for single-use technologically developed endoscopic equipment that will provide the least risk of infection are expected to provide a significant boost to the industry.

For More Insight- https://www.factmr.com/article/124/latest-trends-in-the-healthcare-industry-how-has-it-transformed-businesses

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com